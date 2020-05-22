The author reveals important advances on Season 7

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While we are fervently waiting for the premiere of season 100 of The 100 scheduled for today May 20, in the meantime revelations come out from the staff of the TV show.

To speak is the creator of dystopian series aired on The CW, the producer Jason Rothemberg, illuminating some events of the season 6 finale that left the spectators curious and perplexed: meanwhile, it is looming on the horizon the romantic story between Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley), hypothesized by fans since the first season, and we are all curious to know if the unspoken will materialize into something more or we must disappoint our expectations.

But the showrunner remains rather vague on the subject: “I think expectations should always be tempered in the fandoms of this show. I will not spoil anything, but I will say that this is a show about characters who take care of each other and they don’t want to risk getting lost. I mean, every character was written big, not just two characters. I apologize for my ambiguity, but I won’t go into too much detail”.

Another question that fans ask themselves is what happened to Octavia, having seen her disappear into the green mist after being stabbed by Charmaine’s daughter, Hope Diyoza (Shelby Flannery) during the last season of the show. Rothenberg is more willing to make statements about it, confirming the disappearance of the character, and not his death: “We know that time is behaving strangely on the other side of that Anomaly and very quickly we begin to answer all those questions. Time is something that works complex in this season for sure”.

In short, curious to know what will happen next season? Meanwhile the title of The 100 season 7 has been taken over, it will be “From the ashes”, and the author explains why it will be the last of The 100.