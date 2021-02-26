The Attack of the Giants: Eren Jaeger returns in the hilarious cosplay of LowCost

The fourth season ofAttack of the Giants showed a different version of Eren, who appeared as a war veteran in the nation of Marley, to initiate the assault that led to the bloody events seen in the last few episodes, which somehow gave more power to the same protagonist, represented in a nice cosplay.

Eren’s brutal actions shocked many of his comrades as well, especially with the number of innocent people killed during his march on Marley, and while the Reconnaissance Army thinks to resolve the situation regarding Zeke’s plan, the younger Jaeger appears to be aloof and not totally involved in the operation. The discussion between Armin, Mikasa, Jean and Connie results in mistrust of Jaeger, and concern about how much blood must still be shed before the end of the war.

Once again, to pay homage to the character of an animated series, @lowcostcosplayth is back, who in recent weeks has shown his wits in cosplay as Sasha Blouse and Ace from ONE PIECE, and who this time wanted to dress the role of Eren himself, putting himself in the pose of one of the images of the fourth season, as you can see from the post at the bottom of the page.

Recall that concerns and imprisonment emerged in the preview of episode 12, and we leave you to the details regarding the conclusion of the fourth season, revealed by the same MAPPA studio.