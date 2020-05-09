Money Heist Characters Real-Life Lovers

Share it:

Real-Life Lovers of Money Heist Characters

Recently, everyone is asking about Money Heist and everyone posted their experience about the Money Heist after watching the show. Netflix has recently released the following Money Heist Season and people are binge-watched the series. People loving Money Heist characters, while in this post we are revealing the real-life relationship status of the Money Heist Characters. Many fans are asking about the dating partner of the Money Heist character, here we go.

The Inspector cum Thief of the Show Raquel Murillo was played by Itziar Ituno. As per the media reports, this actor is not dating anyone and he knows how to separate professional and personal life. In real life once, actor Ituno was married to Juan Fernandez who played the role of Colonel Prieto in Money Heist.

The Professor who runs the Money Heist, the role of the professor is played by Alvaro Morte. This French actor is married to Blanca Clemente. By Profession Blanca is Stylish. Alvaro and Blanca have two adorable kids whose name is Leon and Juliet, and they are twins.

Who played the role of the Tokyo in Show? Ursula Corbero played the role of Tokyo. Ursula revealed that she is dating an Argentine actor Chiro Darin, they are dating since 2016. In their post, you can see frequent holiday vacation.

Abla Flores Played the role of Nairobi. As per the reports, Abla is living a single life. This actor posted the picture with man, it was started many times, but there is no clarity about the relationship.

Miguel Herran, He is the most charming and younger cast member of the Money Heist, who played the role of Rio. He has exited news about his crush, and she is a Spanish actor. In 24 years of life, he had been with one relationship but it didn’t work. Pedro Alonso is played the role of Berlin. And he is married to Trixie Jambass. He is 48 years old and has one child.

