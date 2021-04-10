The Attack of the Giants 4: Eren’s declaration of war in the figures of Chikara Studio

The Attack of the Giants 4 has changed the cards in tables of Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece by presenting us with a very different reality from the Walls that had characterized the adventures of the Research Corps for so long. The most memorable event, according to some fans, was Eren’s declaration of war.

The confrontation between Eren and Reiner was the result of a well-studied plan of the protagonist who stole the information by pretending to be a victim of war and then exploiting it to his advantage during the event arranged by the family. Tybur.

Chikara Studio had already taken advantage of that event to present a scale model a few weeks ago, whose pre-orders were snapped up, which reinterpreted the famous poster of The Attack of the Giants 4. Their new creation, this time, shows the two different sides of Eren, the one intent on arguing with Reiner in a breathtaking verbal confrontation, and the subsequent declaration of war. The model, in fact, portrays the protagonist sitting on the stool with a wall behind him from which his Attack Giant emerges. The company has not yet announced the cost for this 1/7 scale figurine, but rumors speak of a figure of no less than 350 euros.

And you, instead, what do you think of this new scale model by Chikara Studio, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. Before saying goodbye, we refer you to our short special that summarizes everything we know about the live action of The Attack of the Giants.