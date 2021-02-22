The anime Love Live! Superstar !! will be released in july

Through a series of press releases it was announced that the new project of the multimedia franchise of Love Live!, titled Love Live! Superstar!!, has its premiere scheduled in Japan for next July through NHK E-Tele. No distribution platform has announced the acquisition of the distribution rights so far.

This new project was announced in January 2020 during the “Love Live! Fest ”. Since then, multiple promotional images and character presentations have been made through the magazine. Love Live! Days from the publisher Kadokawa. On December 15, 2020, the main voice cast, as well as the production team, was finally revealed.

Cast of you

Sayuri Sate as Kanon Shibuya.

Liyuu as Tang Keke.

Nako Misaki as Chisato Arashi.

Nagisa Aoyama as Ren Hazuki.

Naomi Payton as Sumire Heanna.

Production team

Takahiko Kyougoku (Ano Hi no Kokoro wo Toraete, Gate: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri, Love Live! School Idol Project) is in charge of the project management in the studies Sunrise .

(Ano Hi no Kokoro wo Toraete, Gate: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri, Love Live! School Idol Project) is in charge of the project management in the studies . Jukki Hanada (Campione !: Matsurowanu Kamigami to Kamigoroshi no Maou, Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai !, H2O: Footprints in the Sand) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Campione !: Matsurowanu Kamigami to Kamigoroshi no Maou, Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai !, H2O: Footprints in the Sand) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Atsushi Saitou (Black Fox, High School Fleet, Kokoro Yohou) is in charge of character design.

(Black Fox, High School Fleet, Kokoro Yohou) is in charge of character design. Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Gate: Jieitai Kanochi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri, Isekai Cheat Magician, Love Live! School Idol Project) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Development of Love Live! Superstar !!

The franchise announced a separate anime adaptation in addition to Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Doukoukai in January 2020, which features a new set of characters that are all freshmen at a new school that was once demolished. The school is located between the Omotesando, Harajuku and Aoyama neighborhoods of Tokyo. Additionally, an audition for one of the lead actors was held on March 12, 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Atsushi Saitou serves as the character designer adapting the style of the series’ original character designer, Yuuhei Murota. The name of the school was decided through fan votes and concluded in May 2020 with Yuigaoka Girls High School (結 ヶ 丘 女子 高等学校, Yuigaoka Joshi Kōtou Gakkou). The names of the main characters were also announced: Kanon Shibuya, Tang Keke, Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, and Ren Hazuki.

The name of the project, Love Live! Superstar !! was announced in July through the exclusive Love Live! Days. In September, the group’s name, “Liella!” He was also chosen through the votes of the fans. The name was chosen from 16 options that fans could vote on. The name “Liella!” comes from a combination of a French word “lier” which means “to connect”, which is the same as Yui (結) in the school’s name in Japanese, and “bright”, which means “inner glow”. Behind the group’s name are the feelings of hope that today’s little stars who have their own brilliance will one day become superstars.

Source: Official Twitter Account

