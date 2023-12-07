The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The romantic comedy anime ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ is adapted from the Japanese light novel series of the same name by Saekisan. Two high school students, Mahiru Shiina and Amane Fujimiya, whose lives and perspectives couldn’t be more different, are the center of the program.

The former is well-liked by her peers and does very well in all areas of school life, whereas Amane keeps to herself. But when fate brings the two oddballs together—who happen to be neighbors—it starts a bizarre relationship none of them has ever experienced before. Released on January 7, 2023, the program follows two naive teens as they navigate the multifaceted nature of love while also juggling the demands of home life and the academic rigors of high school.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Renewal Status

Season two of the touching anime series The Angel Next Door: Spoils Me Rotten has also been greenlit. The first season of the program was a resounding success, earning 7.5 on IMDB and 7.8 on MyAnimeList, so this is fantastic news indeed. Many people could tell by the sound that a second one was imminent; the only issue was when.

Formal announcements were made at the premiere of The Angel Next Door Turned Me Into a Bad Person. October 8, 2023, was the date of this event. A captivating image of Mahira Shiina, often known as “The Angel,” in her renowned school gown, was unveiled. As word of the second episode spread, fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of The Angel Next Door: Spoils Me Rotten has been confirmed, but when will it be released? Fans are understandably excited. Fans are now anxiously awaiting further information on the series’ comeback.

Season 2 of The Angel Next Door: Spoils Me Rotten has yet to be announced, and with no prior release dates to go off of, it’s hard to make any educated guesses.

Fans may, however, think about the prospect of a third or fourth-quarter 2024 release for the sequel. Fans are going to have to hold their breath until the anime officially announces the premiere date to put an end to their suspicions.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Story

Mahiru, the most attractive girl in school, resides next door to Amane’s apartment, while Amane lives alone in her apartment. Despite sharing a class, they rarely exchange words until he gives her his umbrella when she’s in a bind. As they become closer, she offers to help him out around the home as a favor, and their friendship blossoms.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Cast

Amane Fujimiya Voiced by: Taito Ban

Voiced by: Taito Ban Mahiru Shiina Voiced by: Manaka Iwami

Voiced by: Manaka Iwami Itsuki Akasawa Voiced by: Taku Yashiro

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro Chitose Shirakawa Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi

Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi Yūta Kadowaki Voiced by: Kensho Ono

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Plot

Despite some initial awkwardness, Amane and Mahiru will eventually begin dating in season 2, and they will eventually learn to handle the new dynamics of their relationship. Also, when their relationship becomes a talking point amongst their peers, they’ll need to be courageous about it. The happy pair will have the unforgettable chance to spend summer vacation at Amane’s parents’ property.

Not only will they create memories that will last a lifetime, but Mahiru will also assist her partner in overcoming some painful memories from his past that have haunted him for a long time. The parents of Amane were overjoyed to spend more time with Mahiru, and Mahiru came to know them better as well.

Amane felt an overwhelming feeling of appreciation for Mahiru’s presence in his life and promised to be even more protective of her going forward. The school hosts a cultural celebration to round off the summer break.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 1 Rating

Viewers loved the first season of The Angel Next Door: Spoils Me Rotten, giving it 8.3 ratings on IMDb and 7.86 on MyAnimeList.

Where to watch The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten?

There is no better series than The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten if you like vintage anime. Crunchyroll, an online streaming site with dozens of anime titles, now has The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Series available for anyone to watch. With a premium membership, viewers may watch the complete series whenever and wherever they choose.