December Global Holidays

Christmas- December 25th

Hanukkah- December 12th-20th

Kwanzaa- December 26th-January 1st

Many global holidays take place in December. Christmas is one of the most popular, celebrated on December 25th. Hanukkah is another, typically celebrated from December 12th to 20th.

Kwanzaa is a newer holiday celebrated from December 26th to January 1st. While these holidays have different origins and meanings, they all share one thing in common: they are enjoyed by people worldwide. Whether you celebrate one or all of these holidays, they are a great way to get into the festive spirit.

There are many good reasons to celebrate these holidays. For one, they all commemorate essential times or events in history. Christmas, for example, is a celebration of the birth of Christ.

Hanukkah celebrates a significant event from Jewish history: the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after its desecration by invading Syrians. Kwanzaa honors African heritage and culture as well as family and community values.

In addition, people celebrate these holidays because they enjoy being with friends and family during this period. They also enjoy exchanging gifts and decorating their homes for the holiday season. Finally, many people take time off from work around these global holidays to spend quality time with those closest to them without worrying about work.

If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, why not try celebrating one or all of these December global holidays? They are all a lot of fun, and you can learn a lot about other cultures as well. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Joyous Kwanzaa!