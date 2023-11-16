The 7 Lives of Lea Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix hasn’t said when Season 2 of 7 Lives of Lea will be out. Les 7 vies de Lea is another name for The Seven Lives of Lea. The 7 Lives of Lea is a show that people who like to watch magical shows can watch.

You can now watch The 7 Lives of Lea on Netflix. Keep reading if you want to know when Season 2 is going to come out. It is based upon the 2019 book The 7 Lives of Lea, and it was written by Natal Trapp.

Follow Lea, a high school student, as she finds the body belonging to a missing teen and is thrown into the midst of a secret that goes back decades.

Lea wakes into a different body during a different time every day to try to save Ismael’s life and find out what happened when he went missing.

The 7 Lives of Lea Season 2 Release Date

We don’t know when Season 2 of 7 Lives of Lea will come out yet. There is no reason given for ending The 7 Lives of Lea.

But Netflix has said something about when Season 2 of The 7 Lives of Lea will be renewed. In 2022, they picked up The 7 Lives of Lea again.

All of the show times have been thrown off by the strikes within the Hollywood entertainment business. The release date has been pushed back even more.

Fans and reviewers alike have said great things about The 7 Lives of Lea. Season 2 of “The 7 Lives of Lea” might come out next year.

No one has been cast in season 2 of 7 Lives of Lea yet. There has also been no news about The 7 Lives of Lea Season 2. We don’t know anything about the shows of Season 2 of The 7 Lives of Lea either.

The 7 Lives of Lea Season 2 Cast

Raïka Hazanavicius as Léa

Khalil Ben Gharbia as Ismaël

Marguerite Thiam as Karine adolescente

Maïra Schmitt as Romane

Théo Fernandez as Stéphane adolescent

Anne Azoulay as Patricia

Alexander Ferrario as Pierre-Yves – adolescent

Mélanie Doutey as Karine adulte

Samuel Benchetrit as Stéphane adulte

Christopher W. Jones as Stéphane

The 7 Lives of Lea Season 2 Trailer

The 7 Lives of Lea Season 2 Plot

Fantasy, supernatural realms, and going back in time are all big parts of The 7 Lives of Lea. There is a lot of sadness and feeling in The 7 Lives of Lea. Sci-fi fans will relate to the story of 7 Lives of Lea a lot.

The main character for the show is Lea. She is going to see an aspect very gross. In the woods, she finds a dead body. It turns off to be Ismael’s skeleton.

After this, the idea of going back in time comes up. Lea goes back in time thirty years. The soul of Lea takes over Ismael’s body.

Lea learns everything regarding these people during this process. She finds out things about their history and present.

Lea is seven days to work. During these seven days, the woman will take on different human forms. She gets stuck in this part of time travel. These people are not like other people. They are all connected to Ismael in some way.

Lea tries to learn more about what will happen to her. It’s clear to her that she needs to help Ismael escape this time trap. She needs to find out what has happened with Ismael.

Love is another theme that is looked at through Lea or David. Lea quickly sees that to save Ismael, she needs to do something very bad. Lea’s choice could have an effect on her own life.

The first season of The 7 Lives of Lea makes people feel a lot of different feelings. But in the final moments, the makers of The 7 Lives of Lea make fans crazy.

There is a very sad finish to everything. But the ending was also nice. In the end, Lea takes over Ismael’s body.

She only does this to save his life, though. This is the end of Lea’s trip, and she will now meet death. All of this is known to Lea. She does everything she can to save Ismael’s life.

Lea tries to keep the killer from hurting Ismael. Lea fights the assailant with bravery and strength. But the killer is too much for her. Lea gives up from her wound and dies. Ismael is saved this way.

Since he got back to the present, Jonathan has forgotten anything about Lea. But everybody in her family knows what she gave up.

In this way, Lea is almost seen as a victim by everyone. In her other lives, Lea will have been seen again.

There are magic and monsters in The 7 Lives of Lea. They want the next season to have more pictures. They want Lea to have more fun in life. They want to find out what other people did in the past.

They’d like to know why she lives in them. They want to see more of how well Lea and David get along. These two main figures were loved by them.

In the next season, consumers desire more of them. Also, they think they will learn more about who killed Lea. Most of the story is about Lea.

There needs to be more information about every event that involves her. Fans are looking forward to more stars joining Season 2 of The 7 Lives of Lea. They think that the writers of The 7 Lives of Lea will write just as well in season 2.