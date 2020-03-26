The 21 best children's series on Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Movistar + and Amazon Prime

Share it:

It is clear that Here we are all very good parents and that, when raising our little beasts, we use minimal screens. Quarantine is an exceptional situation for them too, but life goes on and we have to telework … and doing it with children at home should be considered one of the 12 tests of Hercules (or of Asterix , if you're a fan of the Uderzo and Goscinny comic).

Giving up at work and keeping your children entertained can become an impossible missionThat is why we have compiled 21 series that they have hypnotic capacity with the smallest of the house and that will keep them entertained for a long time, no matter how old they are.

From 0 to 4 years:

Although 'Peppa Pig' has existed since 2004 there are only six seasons, five available in Spain. The adventures of lthe most reluctant pig and her family are the favorites of the smallest. In England, from where it is original, it is quite an institution and the young actress of dubbing that has been putting her voice from the beginning (earning for it more than 1,000 euros every hour) has been news this year for leaving the series.

From the same creators as 'Peppa Pig', this series that tells the adventures of Princess Holly the elf Ben goes along the same lines as her older sister: shapes simple, strong colors and squeaky voices. At the moment it has three seasons.

A little boy dressed in blue and accompanied by a duck, an elephant, a dog and a bird. And all on a white background. The key to making it one of the series most viewed by young children lies precisely in its simplicity.

And in the charisma of Ellie the elephant, Let's not fool ourselves. You can put your offspring the chapters of the original series on Netflix and Amazon, but if you prefer any of the specials that have been made, you have East and others in HBO, which also has the first season available.

The adventures of this famous girl and her monkey take eight seasons teaching english to the little ones in the house, thanks first to Nickelodeon and now to digital platforms.

As a nod to its first fans, who since the series premiered in 2000 are already grown, last year it was released in theaters 'Dora and the lost city' , an adventure movie for teenagers with a slightly older Dora.

This series is made up of short chapters and is narrated by Masha, who is counting the most popular stories from our childhood. Almost, almost, they entertain themselves as with a true story.

'The Octonauts'. On HBO and Amazon

Somewhat more unknown than the rest but just as fun, 'The Octonauts' are a band of explorers made up of a bear, a cat and a penguin, who cross the ocean in their submarine in search of adventure. Although it is designed for the little ones, the animation is a delight.

'Mickey Mouse's house'. At Disney +

Mickey For babies and young children it is, without a doubt, the best ideal first contact with the factory. If more than once you have not been like a zombie at home reciting that of 'Meeska Mooska Mickey Mouse', you can consider yourself privileged.

From 4 to 8 years old:

A French series based on children's books that tells the adventures of three children who, at night, they become superheroes and solve the problems that have arisen every day at school. Without a doubt, one of the favorites … and one of the most merchandising it has.

'Leo and Tig'. On HBO

Leo is a leopard and Tig is a tiger, and they have a great time living adventures in the forest as they discover ancient legends. At the moment only the first chapter is available on HBO, but on YouTube there are many more.

The adventures of this Transylvanian vampire who moves to Pennsylvania are also a great merchandising factory. Vampirina has grown up surrounded by monsters and now she has to start a new life in a "normal" city. And all, with music. It is the most version lovely of the protagonists of the classic horror movies.

In which house with children has it not sounded more than once (and twice, and three …) that of "it's here, it's here, the canine patrol… "? Dwarves adore these doggies, they solve all problems that arise in Bahía Aventura under the command of Ryder, a boy expert in technology.

Planes that can be turned into robots to solve any problem. This series could well be a wet dream of Michael Bay but, at the moment, it is only one of the best rated and most viewed by children.

This original Prime Video series is also one of the most educational. Adventures in space and crafts combine perfectly with charismatic characters and a riot of glitter and glue.

The famous rabbit created by Beatrix Potter more than a century ago he was one of the most beloved characters by children in England. Hence, in addition to two animated films (the first came out in 2018 and the second should arrive this year), the BBC created a two-season series in 2012 that can be seen on Jeff Bezos' platform.

From 8 to 12 years:

I neither confirm nor deny having seen this entire series before having children. Two brothers who spend the day inventing the craziest things and fighting a mad scientist while their parents are not at home. Bowling for Soup soundtrack with punk pop intro intro. Essential.

If you don't know the yellow sponge that lives in pineapple under the sea, you've probably been in a cave for a lot of years. Full of adult winks, like many series for the youngest-oldest in the house, SpongeBob is perfect to do a television marathon after finishing homework.

'The ninja turtles'. On HBO

A classic basic for children and not so children. The adventures of Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo should be studied at school. While deciding whether to teach it as a compulsory topic or not, children can enjoy this Nickelodeon series on HBO.

It is, without a doubt, one of the best children's series, and the most histrionic. The Gumball cat and his family will get a good amount of laughter per chapter from children and the elderly.

Sugar, spices, beautiful things … and a handful of hours of fun promises this series starring three girls who fight crime and against one of the best villains in cartoons: Mojo Jojo.

'Kung Fu Panda: The paws of destiny'. On Amazon

Original from Amazon, this series based on Dreamworks' most famous bear is the second in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and begins after the end of 'Kung Fu Panda 3'. Ideal for movie fans.

Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, Lumpy Space Princess, Bubble Gum Princess, and the rest of adorable characters in this series are available on two of the country's leading platforms. Ideal to sit with your children and watch chapter after chapter. Who said that alone Was it a children's series?