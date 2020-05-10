Share it:

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Song Kang commented

Nowadays, not only normal people but also celebrities are spending their quality time watching Love Alarm on Netflix. Love Alarm is one of the best love stories shows that have won the heart of the audience and after it’s first to succeed series, Love Alarm Season 2 is entering soon. Between a gap of Love Alarm Season 1 and Love Alarm Season 2, Song Kang commented, “when we had shown fans sad in Love Alarm Season 1, I just deduce that every character will be shown fans more maturity of love and romance in Love Alarm Season 2”.

Release date of Love Alarm Season 2

Love Alarm Season 2 is a Korean based love drama show. Netflix is also having an original Korean drama series. Season 1 was announced in 2017 but not launched until August with 8 episodes but according to update season, 2 will not have long episodes. Love Alarm Season 2 may be released in August 2020.

Cast and Plot of Love Alarm Season 2

The story is all about three young folks who are passing the age when a world modifying app called Love Alarm is released. When anyone turns on this app, this app lets you know about who is close to you within the 10km area and has romantic feels. As the app is connecting to the user’s heart, there is no way to tell a lie that creates a problem for Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and his home keeper’s son Lee Hye-Yeong (Jung Ga-ram). And both fell for the same girl Kim Jojo (Kim So-Hyun). The story is more and more interesting for those who love romantic shows. We are sure that Love Alarm Season 2 will give you a satisfactory answer for these three romantic people.

