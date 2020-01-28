The 15 worst video games of the past ten years, from Umbrella Corp to Rambo The Video Game

Share it:

GamingBolt has compiled the ranking of fifteen ugliest games of the last decade, a selection that takes into account various factors including the limping technical sector, gameplay problems and in general a poor finishing work for products that have really struggled to find positive judgments from the public and critics.

On the podium we find The Quiet Man of Square Enix in third place, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 Activision in second place e Ride to Hell Retribution as absolute winner.

The ugliest games ever

Ride to Hell Retribution Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 The Quiet Man Left Alive Infestation Survivor Stories The Walking Dead Survival Instinct FlatOut 3 Alone in the Dark Illumination Rambo The Video Game Postal 3 Troll And I Escape Dead Island Sonic Boom Rise of Lyric Umbrella Corps Past Cure

The ranking also features rather renowned titles such as Left Alive in fourth place, followed by Infestation Survivor Stories, The Walking Dead Survival Instinct, FlatOut 3, Alone in the Dark Illumination, Rambo The Videogame and Postal 3. The last five positions see Troll And I at number 11 with Escape Dead Island in position twelve, Sonic Boom Rise of Lyric at 13, Umbrella Corps in penultimate position and Past Cure to close the Top 15.

