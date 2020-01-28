Technology

The 15 worst video games of the past ten years, from Umbrella Corp to Rambo The Video Game

January 28, 2020
GamingBolt has compiled the ranking of fifteen ugliest games of the last decade, a selection that takes into account various factors including the limping technical sector, gameplay problems and in general a poor finishing work for products that have really struggled to find positive judgments from the public and critics.

On the podium we find The Quiet Man of Square Enix in third place, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 Activision in second place e Ride to Hell Retribution as absolute winner.

The ugliest games ever

  1. Ride to Hell Retribution
  2. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5
  3. The Quiet Man
  4. Left Alive
  5. Infestation Survivor Stories
  6. The Walking Dead Survival Instinct
  7. FlatOut 3
  8. Alone in the Dark Illumination
  9. Rambo The Video Game
  10. Postal 3
  11. Troll And I
  12. Escape Dead Island
  13. Sonic Boom Rise of Lyric
  14. Umbrella Corps
  15. Past Cure

The ranking also features rather renowned titles such as Left Alive in fourth place, followed by Infestation Survivor Stories, The Walking Dead Survival Instinct, FlatOut 3, Alone in the Dark Illumination, Rambo The Videogame and Postal 3. The last five positions see Troll And I at number 11 with Escape Dead Island in position twelve, Sonic Boom Rise of Lyric at 13, Umbrella Corps in penultimate position and Past Cure to close the Top 15.

Do you agree with the ranking of the worst games ever according to GamingBolt? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments!

