A Couple of Cuckoos anime announced by author of Yamada-Kun and the 7 witches

A genre very appreciated all over the world is the sentimental one, a romantic sphere that is the background to the latest hilarious comedy by Miki Yoshikawa, entitled A Couple of Cuckoos, which will soon enjoy an animated adaptation by Doraemon’s studio. However, the anime project will be released in 2022.

A little over a year after the beginning of the serialization of A Couple of Cuckoos between the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine, one of the most popular manga-themed magazines in Japan, the work of Yoshikawa sensei is already about to enjoy a television transposition, also thanks to the success of Yamada-kun and the 7 witches. If the name of Miki Yoshikawa, we remind you that the talented author was also a guest in Italy for Lucca Comics 2013.

The adaptation of A Couple of Cuckoos, also known as Kakkou no Iinazuke, will debut next year and will be hosted by Shin-Ei Animation. Publisher Kodansha describes the plot of the story as follows: “16-year-old student Nagi Umino, a sophomore at Meguro River Academy, was swapped at birth. One day, on his way to dinner to get to know his birth parents, he accidentally meets Erika Amano, an outspoken and cheeky girl determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend so that she doesn’t have to get married. Once he arrives at the dinner, however, the boy discovers that his parents have decided to resolve the issue of the cradle exchange for simple convenience, or with a marriage with the daughter they have raised instead, the one who turns out to be the same Erika!“

And you, on the other hand, are you interested in this project? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at the trailer attached at the top of the page.