that’s when Stephen King’s Shadow of the Scorpion TV series comes out

After a long wait, finally CBS All Access has decided to officially reveal the date of the premiere of the highly anticipated The Stand, television series developed by Josh Boone and based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King (in Italian The shadow of the scorpion) and ready to show itself to its fans on December 17th.

Although Stephen King has calmed people down, many have seen in the novel more than a few points in common with the ongoing pandemic, so it will be interesting to see how the public will react to seeing it represented. an extremeization of the current situation.

In the various photos of The Stand there is indeed a real apocalyptic atmosphere, and in particular we see Larry Underwood and Rita Blakemoor make their way through the abandoned cars; in another shot, menacing-looking characters are completely hidden by masks and protective gear. What do you think of the photos? Do they return what is read on paper well?

Boone also recently stated:

“We were inspired by Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and how those Spielberg films were perceived in the 1970s, and the crazy films that Oliver Stone made in the 1990s. The intent was to merge these elements in order to tell this epic dark fantasy tale. I think it will be very cool. The most important thing we’re aiming for, and what the original didn’t have, is the fact that we really can making the series at the highest level with regards to R-rated content and other elements that it was not possible to stage at the time “.

We remind you that the cast will consist of Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, Owen Teague, Odessa Young, Heather Graham