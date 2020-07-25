Tenet, Nolan's new trailer for the movie arrives tonight on Fortnite!

Share it:

What a Christopher Nolan like creating hype is not a mystery: the films of the director of Inception and Interstellar have now become a real event, and curiosity grows dramatically with each new release of even the shortest teaser, exactly as has been happening in recent times for the upcoming Tenet.

The halo of mystery about the film with Robert Pattinson, on whose plot practically nothing has been revealed, has further deepened in the last few hours: in fact, during the day, a very short teaser announced the release of the new Tenet trailer.

After the announcement, however, nothing: fans from all over the world started the spasmodic and useless search, while the good Christopher presumably laughed beautifully enjoying the pleasure of unpredictability. Yes, because nobody expected that the new Tenet trailer could debut not on YouTube or other streaming platforms, but on Fortnite!

That's right: the famous battle royal will host the debut of the trailer of the new film by Christopher Nolan tonight, giving life to another unprecedented event just as it has done in recent weeks with the concerts of Travis Scott first and Steve Aoki then. The set time is for 8:00 pm ET, i.e. around 2:00 Italian time.

Which of you will stay up late at night to watch the Tenet trailer debut? Let us know in the comments! What is certain is that once again Nolan managed to be anything but predictable.