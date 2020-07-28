Tenet, confirmed the Italian release date: that's when

Share it:

For months we have waited impatiently Tenet's release in theaters between hype and disappointment for postponements, but finally the wait is over: the Warner Bros. in fact, it revealed the global distribution calendar, which holds many surprises.

As reported by the portal Variety, in the end the film major would have opted for the staggered distribution of the film, which will be released in 70 countries on August 26: among them Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom. Still uncertain is the distribution of Tenet in China, while in the United States, hopefully it is hoping for September 2, deadline viewed by many with suspicion.

In recent days there had already been talk of a possible release date for Tenet and above all of the distribution strategy implemented by Warner, a double-edged move that could both save and damage the Christopher Nolan. A film whose plot is still unknown, if not for the precious information revealed in the Tenet trailer, it risks precisely for this fragmentary distribution to meet piracy and online spoilers, equally disastrous.

For the film, Nolan himself has invested $ 200 million, to which dozens must be added for the promotional activity of the film with John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh.