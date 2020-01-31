teaser trailer for the new HBO

Share it:

After surprising us with series like 'Euphoria' and pending release others like 'The Undoing', now HBO has just announced its new official series. This is based on Philip Roth's novel, 'The plot against America' ('The Plot Against America') and his first teaser trailer Officer just saw the light.

The series takes place during an alternative history of the United States that discovers that Charles A. Lindbergh defeated Franklin Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential elections. After reaching a "cordial understanding" with Adolf Hitler, Lindbergh's fascist and anti-Semitic policies extend all over the country, all through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. 'The Plot Against America' has been created by David Simon and Ed Burns, creators of 'The Wire', who have had a luxury cast headed by Zoe Kazan (The Deuce), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and John Turturro (The Night Of).

This is the official synopsis of the novel on Amazon: When renowned aviation hero and isolationist fanatic Charles A. Lindbergh won a landslide victory over Franklin Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential elections, fear invaded all Jewish homes in North America. Lindbergh had not only publicly blamed the Jews for pushing the country into an absurd war with Nazi Germany, in a speech broadcast by radio to the entire nation, but, after accessing the post as the thirty-third president of the United States, negotiated a cordial "agreement" with Adolf Hitler, whose conquest of Europe and a virulent anti-Semitic policy seemed to accept without difficulty. What happened then in North America is the historical framework of this amazing new book by Philip Roth, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, who tells us how his family did in Newark, as well as a million similar families across the country, during the threatening years of the presidency of Lindbergh.

'The Plot Against America' will be released on HBO on March 16, 2020.