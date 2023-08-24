Sympathy For The Devil Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Sympathy for the Devil is a forthcoming, highly anticipated psychological suspense film in the United States. Luke Paradise wrote the screenplay, which was directed by Yuval Adler.

Nicholas Cage plays the passenger, while Joel Kinnaman plays the chauffeur. As Nicolas Cage’s character attempts to make Joel Kinnaman’s life as wretched as possible, the “game” will be hazardous and possibly catastrophic.

Israeli director Yuval Adler, whose previous films include the internationally co-produced mystery The Operative as well as the American thriller play The Secrets We Keep, helms the film.

Sympathy for the Devil, written by newcomer Luke Paradise, promises to deliver a roller coaster adventure filled with road movie clichés and dark humor.

Sympathy for the Devil’s main selling point was its lead actor, who has the potential to deliver one of Cage’s craziest film performances.

With its premise of an entire carjacking in the midst of the desert, the film also provides an atmospheric and nerve-wracking voyage.

While this is the first collaboration between Adler and the Oscar-winning actor, the film’s distributor, RLJE Films, possesses previously disseminated films starring Cage, including Color Out of Space as well as Prisoners of the Ghost.

Even though the narrative of Sympathy with the Devil may appear like a chaotic enigma, deciding whether or not to watch it should be an easy decision.

In this riveting film, a man is unexpectedly compelled to transport a mysterious passenger in the threat of a pistol.

Nicolas Cage, who lends his irrefutable star power to this frenzied portrayal on the big screen, is prominently featured in this chaotic ride of a movie.

Clearly, Cage exerted considerable effort to deliver a captivating performance that emanates genuine, menacing energy.

His co-star, Joel Kinnaman, sustains the film admirably as the steadfast, no-nonsense character.

Although the story’s conclusion may be predictable, the voyage itself is filled with suspense and excitement, making for a mesmerizing movie experience.

The duo has the potential to propel this movie out of its underdog status to a summer blockbuster because of director Yuval Adler.

Sympathy For The Devil Release Date

Sympathy For The Devil Cast

Nicolas Cage will play the passenger, Joel Kinnaman the driver, Alexis Zollicoffer the hostess, Rich Hopkins the trucker, Nancy Good the grandmother, Kaiwi Lyman the coworker, Danny Tesla the paramedic, and Annisse White the hospital patient.

In addition to Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, the film stars Oliver McCallum, Nancy Good, Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves, American Horror Story), Cameron Lee Price (Twincidents, Friday the 13th: Vengeance), Rich Hopkins (known for his stunt work in Smiley Face Killers and Big Life), Alexis Zollicoffer (most recently seen on Quantum Leap), and others.

Sympathy For The Devil Trailer

Sympathy For The Devil Plot

The narrative revolves around a man known only as The Driver, who has to transport a mysterious passenger known only as The Passenger after being held at gunpoint.

Luke Paradise, making his début as a screenwriter with this film, penned Sympathy for the Devil.

In addition to its own cinema, Paradise is engaged in a number of other planned initiatives, the most imminent of which is the forthcoming feature film Lost on a Mountain in Maine.

In any case, this is one of the finest types of thrillers: a straightforward circumstance that only gets worse and worse.

When an unsuspecting man endeavors to exit a hospital once visiting his expectant wife, Nicolas Cage enters the passenger seat and points a pistol at his head.

It’s the ideal method to start things off, as the subsequent blood and detritus will undoubtedly escalate the situation.

Based on the trailer, our good-natured chauffeur becomes increasingly irritated with Cage’s malevolent antics all through the film, accepting the assassination of a police officer with reluctance before engaging in an altercation in the center of a diner.

Their conflict escalates to the point where Cage nonchalantly ignites Molotov cocktails and engulfs the neighborhood in a dense haze of smoke, resulting in the total destruction of the building.

In light of the trailer’s implication that there is more going on beneath the surface, it would not be surprising for Cage to disclose his true colors within this time.

The film follows Kinnaman’s The Driver as he becomes embroiled in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse after being compelled to transport an enigmatic man known as The Passenger. “This sets the stage for a hair-raising journey.

