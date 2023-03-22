Vigil Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The BBC has now confirmed that there will be a second season of Vigil, and Suranne Jones would be taking to a skies instead of going back to the ocean.

In the new series, DCI Amy Silva (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) as well as DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) will look into a dark conspiracy in the British Air Force after a number of strange deaths.

In a BBC statement, the show runner, Tom Edge, said, “I’m thrilled that Suranne as well as Rose are coming back to play DCI Amy Silva as well as DI Kirsten Longacre again.”

“I’m thankful to a BBC for giving me the chance to take people on an exciting new journey. World Productions has a great reputation for making thrillers that twist and turn, and this one is right among the very best of them.”

Even before it sailed onto our TV screens, it was clear that Vigil will indeed make a big splash.

But it went above and beyond everyone’s preconceptions and became a real hit, the BBC’s greatest new drama premiere since Bodyguard in 2018.

Over 13 million people watched the first episode over the course of 30 days, and the whole series had an estimate of 12.6 million visitors.

The British TV show Vigil: Season 2 is indeed a police procedural. Tom Edge created the show. He wrote the 2019 biopic Judy as well as episodes of The Crown. Ed Macdonald as well as Chandni Lakhani also have written episodes for the show.

World Productions is the company that makes the show. In August 2021, BBC One showed all six episodes of the show.

It features Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, as well as Martin Compston. The series takes place in Scotland, and most of the action happens on a made-up Royal Navy ballistic missile submarine.

On August 29, 2021, the first season started. Fans of Vigil are looking forward to the second season and would like to know more about it.

We know you’re enthusiastic, so here’s all the information you need about Vigil’s second season.

Vigil Season 2 Release Date

It was announced that the first weather of Vigil would start on August 29, 2021. There were six episodes in all. Other seasons will come out in the years to come.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know if Vigil will come back for an additional season. It must be decided right now if it will be renewed.

The second season of Vigil will start in March 2022. Even so, the show’s creators have said they are interested in making a second episode and have already talked about possible plots.

Vigil Season 2 Cast

The person in charge of casting for this show did a great job. He chose the best actors and actresses for these shows. The actors have also done an amazing job.

Even though it hasn’t been officially said that the show will come back, we may see almost the same cast if and when it does.

We’ll tell you about some interesting characters in this show and tell you who plays them.

There are some well-known and talented actors in this show, such as

Suranne Jones portrays Amy Silva.

Shaun Evans represents glover.

Paterson Joseph in the role of Newsome

Connor Swindells performs Hadlow.

Gary Lewis features Robertson.

Cristian Ortega presents Anderton.

Stephen Dillane plays Shaw.

Vigil Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Season 2 of Vigil has not yet been released. It looks like it will be out soon. Let’s watch the first season of the TV show Vigil’s official trailer. It came out on May 2, 2021, from the BBC. Check it out below.

Vigil Season 2 Plot

From what we know now, there will not be a new season of Vigil. Since season 1 has already aired, it is hard to guess what will happen in season 2.

Please stay in touch with us, because as soon as we find out anything about the next season of Vigil, we’ll post it here.

The show takes place in Scotland and is about what happens after a fishing trawler goes missing for no clear reason and a person dies on a Trident nuclear submarine.

Local police as well as British security officers, as well as the Navy, got into fights during these two events.

Peacock has not picked up a second season of the show. Since there aren’t many details about Vigil’s third season, we could only make some guesses about the story.

But we can expect that the next season will pick up the narrative right where the last one left off.

The Mhairi Finnea, a Scottish fishing boat, goes missing for no clear reason at the start of the story.

The trawler’s net gets stuck on an unidentified submersible, and the nearby submarine HMS Vigil notices this strange behaviour.

Craig Burke, who works with the sonar on the Vigil and is played by Compston, asks Commander Neil Newsome, who is played by Joseph, to help the crew of the trawler.

But the captain won’t do it because it might give away where they are. When Burke starts to fight, he is taken to his rubbish and found dead soon after.

Detective Superintendent Colin Robertson (Gary Lewis) and DCI Amy Silva have been told about this situation and asked to do an official investigation. They hear that Burke died because he took too much heroin.

But Silva’s research shows that this wasn’t true. Instead, the drug was put on his nose, and a nerve gas like sarin was used to poison him.

Then it turns out that Jackie Hamilton, the chef at Vigil, put the nerve gas into Burke’s food. Silva, on the other hand, thinks that she was likely threatened and made a deal with the real criminal to help her son get out of jail.