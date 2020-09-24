Switch and Joy-Con Drifting: Nintendo accused of planned obsolescence

The question is still on the agenda Joy-Con Drifting, also because this serious problem that afflicts Switch controllers, despite the various revisions, has never really been solved.

For the uninitiated, Joy-Con Drifting is a problem that has existed since the launch of Nintendo Switch. This is a malfunction of the pair of pads, which sees the console record the inputs of the analog sticks continuously even if these are in neutral position. This results in a uninterrupted movement of the character or camera, which can only be stopped with a new input from the player. The problem is quite widespread – it seems to be also present on Nintendo Switch Lite – and has been brought to the attention of the Kyoto house over and over again, even through a real class action in the USA, without great results.

Well, a new attack on Nintendo has come from France, precisely from the non-profit organization UFC-Que Choisir, which sued the big N accusing it of deeply damaging consumers by putting in place a strategy of planned obsolescence, that is building and designing controllers that are bound to fail. UFC-Que Choisir notes that while Nintendo offers free repairs, it never intervened on production lines and continues to sell defective Joy-Con. Its technicians have identified two flaws that could be the cause of the problem: premature wear of the electronic circuits and a lack of airtightness, which causes the entry of fragments and dust.

The lawsuit was filed in Nanterre, a city southwest of Paris. UFC-Que Choisir’s goal is to get Nintendo to change the Joy-Con production methodology once and for all.