Sweet Tooth Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to Netflix’s selection of fantasy shows, Sweet Tooth is towards the top. The show has already been shown for two seasons, and now there’s word that a third is on the way. We don’t have a release date just yet, but we’ve already told you everything we know about season 3 of Sweet Tooth.

After its June 2021 debut on Netflix, the fantasy show soon attracted a devoted following. After the popularity of the first season, Netflix quickly renewed it for a second. But the second season didn’t come out until April of 2023, keeping people waiting for a long time. The second season was long in coming, but I think most viewers would agree that it was well worth the wait. Now that a third season has been confirmed, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any and all news regarding the show’s return to Netflix.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Renewal Status

In May 2023, Netflix officially announced that production on Sweet Tooth Season 3 will begin. However, the third season has been in secret production since before Season 2 premiered, thus its existence wasn’t contingent on the success of the second season.

Netflix recently announced that seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Tooth were surreptitiously shot back-to-back, despite the fact that networks and streaming services typically wait to see how popular a season is before renewing it. This was done to prevent any problems with the age progression of the kid performers in the show.

Jim Mickle, the show’s creator and executive producer, has stated (via THR) that season 3 will be the final, and that it will end precisely the way he envisioned it. According to Mickle, “In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways, it takes on its own life.” Netflix has stated that season 3 will be unaffected by the WGA writers’ strike and SAG-AFTRA because it has already been shot.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of Sweet Tooth has yet to receive a specific premiere date, but we can make educated guesses based on the show’s prior release pattern. Season 1 debuted in June of 2021, while Season 2 launched in April of 2023, approximately two years apart. There may be a delay in the premiere of the third season as a result of production issues brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic in season two.

With Netflix promising that Season 3 of Sweet Tooth is “coming soon,” we should expect its premiere sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. Fans should not give up hope, though, as the production crew may have found solutions to the problems that plagued season 2.

Sweet Tooth Story

In “The Great Crumble,” which occurred ten years ago, society completely disintegrated after a global epidemic of a virus called the Sick (or the H5G9 virus) killed off the vast majority of the world’s inhabitants. Simultaneously, a rising number of newborns are being born as silent hybrids with animal body parts and other features.

Many people dread and kill hybrids since they don’t know if they’re the source of the infection or the cure. Gus, a half-deer hybrid, and his dad, whom he calls “Pubba,” have made their home in the woods. When Gus is nine years old, his grandfather Pubba passes away, and he digs up a box he hid under a tree, thinking it includes a portrait of his mother with the word “Colorado” written on it.

Gus is spared from the hunters who come to kill him after he mistakenly causes a fire by a lone wanderer named Tommy Jepperd. Jepperd tries to run away, but Gus begs him not to leave and they end up traveling to Colorado together in search of Gus’s mother.

Bear, the founder and leader of the Animal Army, which defends and protects hybrids, and Dr. Aditya Singh, whose wife has been unwell for years, are also featured in the plot. The former therapist turned hybrid sanctuary owner Aimee Eden (nicknamed “The Preserve”) is on the hunt for Bear’s missing sister Wendy, a hybrid with pig DNA.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Cast

Some longtime Sweet Tooth cast members will be back for the season 3 finale, joined by some newcomers. Netflix has announced that Cara Gee will play Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva will play Nuka in the upcoming third season of Sweet Tooth.

Here’s who you can expect to see in Season 3 of Sweet Tooth:

Christian Convery as Gus

Nonso Anozie as Tommy

Adeel Akhtar as Dr Singh

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Aliza Vellani as Rani

Christopher Sean Cooper Jr as Teddy

James Brolin as The Narrator

Amy Seimetz as Birdie

Rosalind Chao as Zhao

Cara Gee as Siana

Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Ending

After Gus, Jepperd, Bear, and Wendy successfully defeat General Abbot and the Last Men in the season two finale, they travel to Alaska in search of Birdie. Dr. Adi travels to Yellowstone and locates Gus’s homestead. He enters the deserted cabin and notices a map of Alaska on the wall. Is he, too, on his way to the frozen state? Rani, meantime, is crossing the country on her own.

Ms. Zhang is seen feeding unknown, nasty monsters in the season finale and stating that she will have to handle the situation on her own. She has access to Dr. Adi’s data, so perhaps she is implying that she can find a solution on her own.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth concluded with the villain, Abbot, being defeated in Yellowstone Cottage, Gus’s former home. Meanwhile, our hero Gus set out on a trip to Alaska to reunite with his mom. Wendi, Big Man, and Bear/Becky are with him.

The mysterious nature of the hybrid beings could be explored more in Season 3 if it focuses on Gus’s capacity to converse with wild animals. Actor Convery, who plays Gus, has teased that season 3 will be more somber than prior years due to the mental and physical harm done to the characters.

Now that Abbot has been vanquished, the program must choose a new villain. The comic book of the same name features a wide cast of villains, but the show’s target audience is too young to appreciate the comical but cruel nature of the bad guys. However, as the audience has matured alongside the actors, darker subject matter will be tolerated.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Trailer

Season 3 of Sweet Tooth has been announced, and while filming has concluded, we still have a long to wait for a teaser to drop. If Netflix maintains its typical pattern, the third season of Sweet Tooth will have its official trailer released about a week before the episodes become available to stream. because makes predicting when the trailer will drop impossible, but at least fans can rejoice because filming on Sweet Tooth season 3 has already begun, bringing the premiere date much closer than many had anticipated.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Episodes

According to the rumors, Ciaran Foy, Carol Banker, Toa Fraser, and Jim Mickle will direct the eight episodes that makeup Sweet Tooth’s third season.

Where to watch Sweet Tooth?

Obviously, Netflix. Since Sweet Tooth is a prized possession for the streaming service, it will most likely be featured prominently upon its release.