Never Have I Ever Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When the third season of the Netflix show about Devi and her friends at Sherman Oaks High School came out in August 2022, it was a bittersweet moment. The show’s creator and executive producer, Mindy Kaling, also said that the fourth season would be the last.

In a meeting with E! News, Kaling said, “Young people grow up, and you can’t stay 17 forever.” “I’m very happy with how the stories ended and how the characters changed. It was a sad way to end. I really like this world and how the actors made these characters come to life. It was one of the most creative things I’ve ever done.”

Fans are eager to find out what happens next after season 3 ended on a steamy suspense between Devi and Ben. The good news is that you can find out everything you need to know about when season 4 of Never Have I Ever will come out and much more right here.

The popular Netflix show that made Maitreyi Ramakrishnan a star among teens is almost over: Ramakrishnan says that the cast of Never Have I Ever has finished filming the 4th and last season. On August 3, 2022, a actress sent out a tweet that said, “We’re done shooting!! It’s all done! I’m so thankful and have a lot of feelings.”

In an interview with ELLE, she said that it was sad to finish the series, which took her from the a real high school in Canada to a made-up one in Sherman Oaks. She said, “It’s like your first dog.” “I won’t love other dogs any less because of it. But Never Have I Ever will be the first.”

The show, which was made by Mindy Kaling as well as Lang Fisher, follows Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Ramakrishnan) as she goes through high school. The last season is likely to take place as Devi gets ready to graduate. How much we know about the 4th and last chapter is listed below.

On Never Have I Ever, we’ve followed Devi Vishwakumar or her best friends Eleanor, Fabiola, and Aneesa as they go through the high school ups and downs. During the exhibition, Devi also works with her Indian family to discover her role in the world, grieves the death of her father, and goes to therapy.

She has also been in a middle of not just one, but new love triangles. A lot is going on with the girl. Netflix has picked up the popular teen comedy for one fourth and final season, which is a shame.

At least we’ll get to see Devi, Eleanor, Fabiola, Paxton, Ben, and Aneesa’s adventures in Sherman Oaks one last time before Mindy Kaling’s show ends. Here’s everything you have to know about Never Have I Ever’s fourth season.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Release Date

The last season hasn’t been provided a release date yet, but based on when the other seasons came out, it’s likely to come out in the summer of 2023. Season 1 came out in April 2020, and seasons 2 and 3 came out in July 2020 and August 2020, respectively.

So, we’d usually expect season four to take about the same amount of time. But the show has already been filmed, so it’s possible that it will come out sooner than expected. We’ll keep you in the loop. But Mindy Kaling, the show’s creator, and Netflix have said that this is the last time we’ll visit Sherman Oaks High School. Season four will end in March 2022.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Cast

Darren Barnet had also confirmed inside a video for Netflix that he will be back as Paxton even though he graduated in season 3. He said, “You guys didn’t think you could get rid of myself that easily, did you?” This is great news for Team Paxton shippers. The video also said that Michael Cimino will indeed join as Ethan, a fresh heartthrob who would make Devi’s life even harder.

In the fourth season of Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan played Dr. Nalini Vishwakuma, Richa Moorjani played Kamala Nandiwadal, Darren Barnet played Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Jaren Lewison played Benjamin “Ben” Gross, John McEnroe played himself, Ramona Young played Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez played

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Trailer

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Plot

Never Have I Ever finished on a bit of the a cliffhanger once Devi went to Ben’s house to redeem the “one free boink” coupon he had given her as a joke. She made the decision because he told her he didn’t wish for her to leave California for a one-year education programme. This made her realise she still cared about him.

Devi decided to stay, not because of him, but because she had not been ready to leave her mother Nalini so soon after her father died. Paxton, on the other hand, is going to Arizona State University now since he graduates, but it’s not clear how he feels about Devi. During his graduation speech, he said that she was a big part of his growth, but it seems like they both have made peace to moving on.

Lang hinted that Paxton might still try one last time to win Devi’s heart when he said, “The love triangle is indeed the show’s backbone, and you can’t remove it for the last season.”

But we wanted Devi to bid bye to Paxton on something like a pedestal in this last episode of season three. After whatever happened between Devi and Ben, it’s going to be interesting and fun things in season four.

Other than that, Nalini still is trying to get used to life without Mohan. After just a possible relationship ended in season two and a supposed relationship fell apart in season three, it might be time to see her build a life for herself. Our girls’ senior year will be the main event, so there are a number of things to do to make it a memorable one before they go to college and may be separated from each other, their safety net.