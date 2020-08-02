Surrounded by women and without control at a party: the video of a Premier League player who ignited the controversy

Share it:

The footballer published a video on his social networks (IG: @ adalbertopr7)

The images toured the world and the footballer's name Adalberto Peñaranda became "Trending Topic" on Twitter raising all kinds of comments both for and against the party that starred with a group of women in Spain.

With the Premier League over, players enjoy their holidays within the new normality that was established in Europe after the arrival of the coronavirus to the planet. Thus, the Watford striker, who recently dropped to the second division of English football, decided to go to Marbella.

According to the publications he made on his Instagram account, the Venezuelan, who played on loan at the KAS Eupen in Belgium until the middle of the season, He is sharing the holidays with a group of people on the luxurious beaches of the city.

A footballer posts a video to his best Instagram friends

The controversy broke out after the former Granada CF attacker shared the images of a party he attended in the stories of "Best Friends" on Instagram, a section that allows to share publications only with people that the user wants, instead of doing it with its more than 317 thousand followers.

In the video you could see different moments of the party. In one, a group of women appeared lying on a bed, while in another one of them danced over the footballer. Later He focused on a group of people dancing in their underwear.

The international with the Venezuelan team He was the protagonist of multiple comments on social networks. Some supported him, claiming that he can make his life what he wants and others questioned him for being "partying" while his team descended days before.

Until now, the 23-year-old forward did not comment on it and continues to share photos and videos of his holidays on the luxurious beaches of Marbella.

Watford went down after falling against Arsenal – EFE / EPA / Julian Finney / NMC



ANDl Watford dropped to the Championship last weekend (second division) when losing to Arsenal (3-2) at the Emirates Stadium. The ‘Hornets’ needed to score and wait for results to ensure their salvation, but sentenced them a penalty against in the first minutes of the game.

Watford It thus returns to the second category for the first time since the 2014/2015 season., after a very difficult year in which they have had up to three coaches, including the Spaniards Javi Gracia and Quique Sánchez Flores.

