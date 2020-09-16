Super Mario 3D All-Stars: the code has been stolen, the three games are emulated

A few days after the official launch, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars it was stolen and disseminated online. This allowed more experienced users to take a look at the game files and discover something really interesting.

As reported by the user OatlmealDome on Twitter, all three games included in the collection – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine e Super Mario Galaxy – run on Nintendo Switch in emulation. Galaxy and Sunshine run on an emulator called “hagi”, probably developed by Nintendo’s European division specifically to play GameCube and Wii games. Mario 64, on the other hand, runs on a Nintendo 64 emulator with an unspecified name that uses the Vulkan API.

OatmealDome points out that the most interesting game of the lot is Super Mario Galaxy: apparently the developers have decided to recompile the code to do so run natively on the Nintendo Switch CPU. Other aspects such as the GPU and Audio are emulated instead.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be launched on Friday 18 September at a price of 59.99 euros. Physical copies were printed in limited edition (not surprisingly it is already selling like hot cakes), while the sale of the digital version on Nintendo eShop it will cease on March 31, 2021.