Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Towa protagonist of an important revelation

Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the Dragon Ball spin-off series based on the popular arcade video game, has brought to light numerous alternate forms of already well-known characters but also several original antagonists, including Towa whose important secret has just been revealed.

The animated transposition of the arcade video game Dragon Ball Heroes has given life to alternative forms of various protagonists, such as Xeno Goku, has brought under the eyes of all transformations already seen in the past, such as that in Super Saiyan 4, and not, as in the case of Trunks Super Saiyan God. In addition the series was also able to introduce new characters and the last episode broadcast had two of these at the center of attention.

In particular, a important revelation regarding Towa, one of the original antagonists of the series, originally from the Dark Demonic Kingdom, the same place of origin as Dabra, an enemy who appeared in the Majin Buu saga in the original work. The scientist reveals that she is Fuu’s mother, the main antagonist of the narrative arc currently in progress in the anime. We recall in fact that in first episode of the second season, before the destruction of the Dark Demon Kingdom, we were able to witness the rescue of her son by Towa herself.

Recently the heroes have been busy fighting Fuu and during the last transmission of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime we saw the latter receiving a powerful blow from Vegetto.

And are you enjoying this animated transposition? Did you already suspect Towa's secret?