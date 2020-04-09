Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission: second episode available

April 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The monthly appointment with Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues to accompany the non-canonical adventures of our famous heroes, grappling with a new terrible threat that also sees the gods of destruction as protagonists. However, the second episode of the anime is finally available for viewing.

Punctual, even this month, the episode 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally arrived, proposing the highly anticipated clash between Goku and Berus. In fact, as you remembered, the gods of destruction want to kill Toki Toki, the only being able to prevent hakai, or the power to destroy unconditionally. Thanks to the intervention of Xeno Pan and Xeno Trunks, our hero has decided to intervene by standing in the will of the gods.

Inevitably, Goku and Vegeta were forced to clash with Berus, although the latter had no problem defeating the two saiyans even in their Super Saiyan Blue stadium. The clash was only interrupted by the arrival of Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta who invite everyone to look at the sky. The entire vault, in fact, is filling up with dangerous tree roots that have already invaded other planets until annihilation. After a discussion between the parties, Goku, Vegeta and Trunks decide to go hunting for the manager, while Berus decides to use his powers to slow down root growth.

The episode, however, is available at the top of the page. And you, what do you think of this new episode? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.

