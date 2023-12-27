Supa Team 4 Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

In addition to illuminating aspects of African culture, the animated superhero series Supa Team 4 thrills viewers with the introduction of new heroic characters. Animators from Triggerfish Animation Studios are behind the scenes. Four girls from Lusaka, Zambia, who are all in school, are the protagonists of the episode. They quickly find themselves recruited to join a group of superheroes tasked with rescuing the planet.

Worldwide viewers have been raving about the program and can’t wait for season 2. Is Season 2 of Supa Team 4 something you’re also anticipating? No need to fret. All the information you need is right here with us.

Supa Team 4 Season 2 Release Date

On December 21, 2023, all eight episodes of Season 2 were released on Netflix simultaneously, marking the launch. It

About Supa Team 4

Triggerfish Animation Studios produced the South African animated TV series Supa Team 4, which was conceived and co-executive produced by Malenga Mulendema. Among those who have contributed to its production are Anthony Silverston, Tom van Waveren, Amy Keating Rogers, Edward Galton, Rob Doherty, and Mike Buckland.

Supa Team 4 Storyline

A former secret agent and his wife are looking for four young girls in the future city of Lusaka who can help them rescue the world on a tight budget. As they transform from four pals into a superhero team called Supa Team 4, these ladies manage their school lives while also becoming superheroes who fight off supervillains.

Supa Team 4 Cast

Linda Sokhulu as Kumbukani / Mama K former secret agent

Pamela Nomvete as Ntsiki Lukhele

John McMillan as Magedzee / Bad Magz

Zowa Ngwira as Komana / K-bongo

Namisa Mdlalose as Monde / M-kozo

Kimani Arthur as Temwe / T-Mlilo

Nancy Sekhokoane as Zee / Ze-Mpezi

Daniel “KStar” Lyapa as Chipo

Chipo Chung as Likando

Abubakar Salim as Principal Nkwashi

Gary Martin as Chomps the Goat

Ashley Zhangazha[10] as Storm Drain

Sparky Xulu as Locust Pocus

Celine Tshika as Marjory

Sne Dladla as Geoffrey the Reporter

Dladla as Mayor Sikazwe

Melvin Alusa as Prosper

Alusa as Ba Sassa

Sne Dladia as Snap Back a rapping hypnosis

Yinka Awoni as Alley Gator a half man

Thabe Ntebe as T.O.M.I.

Chi Mhende as Sunblock a former vlogger

Abena Ayivor as Professor Greenthumbs

Supa Team 4 Season 2 Episodes

Eight episodes make up Season 2 of Supa Team 4.

Episode 01: “Brain Power Part Two”

Episode 02: “Zee vs. Tee”

Episode 03: “Click Bait”

Episode 04: “Majorette Problem”

Episode 05: “Sisters Before Misters”

Episode 06: “A Zambinite to Remember”

Episode 07: “The Perfect Storm Part One”

Episode 08: “The Perfect Storm Part Two”

Supa Team 4: Will there be season 3?

An official announcement on the release date of Supa Team 4 Season 3 is expected at a later date. No renewal for a third season of Supa Team 4 has been approved as of December 2023. It is anticipated that Netflix will wait to decide until they see how the public reacts to the second season, which recently aired.

Critics have given Supa Team 4 high marks, and viewers agree. There is a good chance that the animated series will be renewed for a third season if Season 2 is as successful as the first.