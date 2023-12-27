Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Release Date: What To Expect In Season 3?

After an initial time of mourning following the conclusion of Season 2 of Classroom of the Elite, fans’ attention has shifted to the show’s future. With a third season announced and in the works, anime fans are likely thinking about the story’s potential directions, at least as laid out in the light novel by Shgo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose on which the anime is based.

So far, the anime has stayed true to the tale presented in the novel, but we don’t know if that will remain the case or if the creators will look elsewhere for inspiration in the forthcoming seasons.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Classroom of the Elite aired in 2017, while the second season was published in 2022 and completed on September 26, 2022, as previously announced. The two seasons are based on a light novel series of the same name based on the manga of the same name.

The anime’s official website announced the premiere date for Season 3 of Classroom of the Elite on Friday, November 24. On January 3rd, the anime will debut. First on AT-X, then TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and finally TV Aichi will show the series.

What is the storyline of Classroom of the Elite?

The Japanese government created the school depicted in Classroom of the Elite to safeguard the country’s future; there, students are granted wide latitude in their daily activities. The series’ primary character is the bright youngster Kiyotaka Ayanokji. Even yet, he prefers to spend his time alone and avoids social situations if possible.

Because of his low intelligence, he will be sent to the D class, but meeting Suzune Horikita and Kiky Kushida would alter the course of his life forever. His desire to have a typical high school experience fades as he becomes active in numerous extracurricular activities.

Classroom of the Elite Season Cast

While the third season’s official cast has yet to be announced, we are left hoping that the SIM cast from seasons one and two returns, perhaps joined by some new faces.

Akari Kitō as Suzune Horikita

Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa

Masaaki Mizunaka as Kakeru Ryūen

Shōya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokōji

Yurika Kubo as Kikyō Kushida

Daiki Abe as Kanji Ike

Eiji Takeuchi as Ken Sudō

Hisako Kanemoto as Chie Hoshinomiya

Konomi Kohara as Akane Tachibana

Lynn as Maya Sato

M.A.O as Airi Sakura

Mikako Komatsu as Mio Ibuki

Classroom of Elite Season 3 Cast & Staff

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Haruki Yamauchi

Nao Tōyama as Honami Ichinose

Rie Takahashi as Hiyori Shiina

Rina Hidaka as Arisu Sakayanagi

Rina Satou as Sae Chabashira

Ryota Ohsaka as Yōsuke Hirata

Ryōta Suzuki as Akito Miyake

Satoshi Hino as Kōhei Katsuragi

Shunsuke Kawabe as Hideo Sotomura

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Expected Plot

The pupils of Koudo Ikusei Senior High School will be presented with yet another duty in the upcoming third season of the anime. In contrast to prior seasons, when students were expected to work together, the promotional film implies that there is a possibility of students being placed in mixed-gender groups.

Ayanokouji may face off against Arisu Sakayanagi of Class A in the next season. She has played a significant role in the advertising. Beyond that, her knowledge of the White House might be pivotal to the storyline to come.

Classrooms of the Elite Season 3 Trailer

To make fans excited for what’s to store for their beloved characters in the forthcoming third season of “Classroom of the Elite,” the Kadokawa Anime YouTube account published a teaser video in November 2023. The film included some clues regarding the plot points.

Season 3’s first official summary, found in the video’s description field, says that the show would revolve around a mixed-gender training camp with huge stakes.

According to the summary, “Ayanokoji and his friends are promoted from D class to C class and head to forest school” in Season 3, among other things. Although the preview is quite brief at 44 seconds, it managed to get YouTube users’ hearts pounding.

Where can I watch Classrooms of the Elite Season 3?

AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS, Sun TV, TVQ, BS11, and Animax Asia were the initial broadcasters of Classroom of the Elite. In addition to popular sites like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and iQIYI, it is planned that the third season of Classroom of the Elite will air on its native networks.

Classrooms of the Elite Season 3 Animation Studio

The third installment of “Classroom of the Elite” is being animated by Lerche, a subsidiary of Studio Hibari that was created in 2011. This was verified by Crunchyroll in their English translation of the news regarding the change in release date. As an animator, Lerche may not be a household name, but she has been responsible for many critically acclaimed series in the last ten years or so.

“Assassination Classroom,” which is regarded by many as one of the greatest anime series of all time, is among the other well-known Lerche productions. Other notable programs include “Magical Girl Raising Project,” “Kino’s Journey,” “Scum’s Wish,” “Gakkou Gurashi,” “Monster Musume,” “Toilet Bound Hanako,” “Danganronpa,” and many more.

How many episodes are there in Classroom of the Elite season 3?

To the joy of its audience, Classroom of the Elite will be back for a third season in 2024. Although the amount of episodes in the forthcoming season has not been officially announced, it is safe to anticipate that there will be an overall 12 episodes.

What are the ratings for the show?

On IMDb, “Classroom of the Elite” is regarded as a 7.7. The anime received a 4.6/5 rating from Crunchyroll, but MyAnimeList praised it with a 7.8/10. Audiences seemed to enjoy the anime since most reviews found on various sites were positive.