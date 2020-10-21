Sunita Mani shared a letter asking for better representation

The news of Glow’s cancellation surprised everyone, including the cast, who in the meantime had decided to ask for one better representation of some of his characters with a letter written to the production.

To share it with fans was the actress Sunita Mani, who posted on her Instagram page the letter written together with colleagues Sydelle Noelle, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Ellen Wong and Shakira Barrera, and which you can find linked at the bottom of the news. Here is the comment of the interpreter of Arthie Premkumar: “We wrote a letter addressed to Netflix, the creators of the show and the executive producers which led to some important conversations about Zoom. It happened during the hiatus caused by Covid, when we thought we would be back with the fourth season. I wanted to share it because for me it is the worthy conclusion of my journey on Glow, it is a way to put an end to this story“.

In the letter the actresses asked the production to give more depth to their characters, in the rest of her message, Sunita Mani reveals that the producers have welcomed their requests, but the difficulties in filming the episodes of the fourth season forced Netflix executives to cancel the show. Finally we point out this proposal by Marc Maron: a film to conclude the story of Glow.