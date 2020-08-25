Suicide Squad is part of the Arkham series: all the details on the next gen game on video!

Share it:

The DC FanDome certainly did not spare itself on the front of new announcements, giving fans a considerable load of news related to films, TV series and, of course, video games.

Two great protagonists of the marathon: the new Gotham Knights from Warner Bros Montréal and the expected one Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Developed by Rocksteady, the latter presented itself to the public with a trailer with an irreverent and light-hearted atmosphere. The situation in which Metropolis finds itself is, however, anything but radiant: Superman has in fact abandoned the role of defender of humanity. A sudden transformation of the DC superhero, revealed by the scarlet reflection that illuminates his gaze, which now puts collective security at risk.

To thwart the threat, players will take on the role of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot e Captain Boomerang, in a action-adventure shooter playable in single player or cooperative. Quite intriguing, the developers of Rocksteady confirmed that Suicide Squad is set in the universe of the Batman: Arkham series, with which it therefore shares the same universe and imaginary.

The details on the production are many: the Everyeye editorial team has therefore shaped a video entirely dedicated to storyline and gameplay by Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As always, you can find the video at the opening of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: enjoy!