Suicide Squad in development for years: Kim MacAskill among the writers

After years of rumors and indiscretions, the team of Rocksteady has finally officially announced that it is working on a new game dedicated to the Suicide Squad.

No details or other information are available on the project yet, but the wait to find out more will not be very long. The software house has in fact promised the public that the reveal of the project will be part of the contents DC FanDome, event dedicated to the DC Comics universe scheduled for the next one Saturday 22 August. Waiting to know the official title of the Rocksteady game and perhaps be able to view a first trailer, a first confirmation emerges regarding the development path.

The screenwriter Kim MacAskill in fact, she shared a twitter on Twitter in which she confirmed that she was involved "For years"in the development of the Suicide Squad themed game: the game should therefore not be in the early stages. The professional, currently also involved in the new Fable developed by Playground, also invites us to prepare for the very fun who will be able to offer production.

At the moment, there is therefore nothing left to do but wait patiently until August 22, in the hope that a release date will also be indicated for Suicide Squad, presumably destined to land on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.