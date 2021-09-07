Stream Rick Ross New Album ‘Port of Miami 2’

Rick Ross Unveiled his new album Port of Miami 2. This Album is Sequel of his 2006’s debut album. Last Month The MMG Boss has confirmed the release date of the album now tracklist is in front of you. In Below Portion You can see star tracklist of Port of Miami 2. You can see there featuring artists also. Who give their voice to the Album.

He has published the interview with the Baller Alert. At that time he told that “You know what I did was… I put together a record, without either one of them knowing, Cause I feel like we will put this behind us one day. The real question, is the time now? And it may not be the right time for that, we’ll have to see.”

Ross’s last album was in 2017. Till that date, he has not released any of the Album, and now he comes with the Port of Miami 2. In 2017, He has released Rather You Than Me. Between this time span, He is busy with another artist’s work. Ross Working with the Drake’s Recent Track Money In The Grave, So opposite Drake is featuring in Gold Roses in Port of Miami 2.

In Drake’s Album, he makes the surprise appearance at OVO Fest. This week he announced the new project. Titles as ”Hurricanes” And it is co-written with Neil Martenize-Belkin. Neil was previously working on Gucci Mane’s Autobiography. At that time in Last year, He Dropped the ‘Green Gucci Suit’

Here, is the Ross’ Port of Miami 2 Tracklist. Which is star-studded with various artists. Visit the revised song from his first part of Port Of Miami.

Port of Miami 2 Track List