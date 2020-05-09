Share it:

Stranger Things Season 4: October 2020 Release Date

Release date of Stranger Things Season 4

So guys here are great news for you. Yes, Stranger Things Season 4 is officially coming and it is confirmed too. In the trailer of Stranger Things Season 4, Hopper will be seen working in the snow area of Kamchatka; he was supposedly died in the last season 3 but it is clear that he is alive. As the trailer of season 4 has been launched, you can go and watch the trailer on the home page. Stranger Things’ all seasons are scary; according to Joe, it is supposed that Stranger Things Season 4 is going to be scarier than last seasons. The production house has an outbreak for season 6 due to COVID-19. A few days back, David Harbour posted on his Instagram account, the release date of Stranger Things Season 4 will be a delay for 2021.

Cast, Plot and update for Stranger Things Season 4

As we are considering Stranger Things Season 4 is long away off, we cannot get any plot detail now. Based on the Stranger Things Season 3, fans can have some idea about what will be happening in Stranger Things Season 4. Let us tell you guys, Netflix also announced that the fourth season will be back on 30 September. Even though the shooting of Stranger Things Season 4 has been started but due to Corona Virus pandemic producer of the show thought to outbreak at this time. Few of the scenes of this show have been filmed in Lithuania and some of the cast of this series was filming in Georgia and Atlanta.

The episodes number of the fourth season will depend on the story of Duffer Brothers. If you had watched it last all seasons, you would have known that season 1 had 8 episodes, season 2 had 9 episodes, and season 3 had 8 episodes. The cast working in season 4 is Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnapp as Will, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas.

