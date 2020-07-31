Stranger Things, delayed construction for Natalia Dyer can be "a blessing"

Share it:

Among the many film and television productions stopped by the pandemic and the lockdown there is the expected fourth season of Stranger Things, but according to Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy in the series, perhaps not all ills come to harm. The interruption of the work, in fact, may have been useful for the team of screenwriters.

Recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reportert, Natalia Dyer has explained: "Usually we get the first scripts, and then they have to keep writing. And it takes some time to create a script. So generally the writing goes on and on. "

For season 4 of Stranger Thingsinstead "they had time to sit, think and create. And maybe it was a blessing for the writers. "

The actress, who recently explained why she refuses selfies with fans, then said something about another aspect of the new season discussed on the net: new episodes will it be 8 or 9? The doubt arises, as you will remember, from a photo published by the team of writers, in which the number of blocks was not understood with certainty. According to Natalia Dyer, "it seems they are nine".

Filming the fourth season of Stranger Things they had just begun when the crew was forced to stop, and Nancy's interpreter expressed her regret that she had just entered the right mood. "I was still getting used to it, finding the flow and getting my body used to waking up at any time […] In the beginning, it was like: Okay, we're going to take a two week break, and then it became something like: Okay, we will really hibernate. […] And now, quite a while has passed. But I am very, very excited when we shoot. I am thrilled with the scripts. I'm excited for all that this season will be. "