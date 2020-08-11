Stranger Things, and if Netflix closes the series with a movie?

Share it:

Everyone loves Stranger Things , but first then the popular Netflix series will have to come to an end … What if instead of one last season to close the games there was a movie?

Filming the fourth season of Stranger Things they are currently stopped due to the pandemic, but the works are well underway, and we expect the ok on the safety front to be able to return to the set.

In the meantime, however, we wonder about the fate that awaits the various characters in the new episodes, which stories will be told and, of course, who will survive the new threats that, although unknown for now, we know that they will certainly not fail.

Already in the past, however, it was rumored that the fourth season of Stranger Things could be the last, and with the tendency of Netflix to cancel its past series a tot. of seasons, perhaps the idea of ​​a final film it wouldn't be so absurd.

The latest rumors from the web, which you know how to be taken, would indicate that Netflix is ​​considering this course of action, which could possibly save them money, while still giving the show and viewers an actual conclusion (with the boys committed to closing once and for all the portal that leads to the Upside Down).

And you, what do you think? Do you think it is really a possible option and, if so, preferable? Let us know in the comments.