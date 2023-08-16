Strange Planet Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On August 9, 2023, the first episode of Strange Planet Season 1, a brand-new sci-fi cartoon comedy series, is scheduled to debut exclusively on Apple TV, making it the service’s second adult animated series.

The series was inspired by Nathan W. Pyle’s popular graphic book and webcomic collection of the same name.

The next animated program was created by Pyle and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.

The main characters of Strange Planet will be Blue creatures, who will do their best to investigate, experiment with, and comprehend the complexities and many subtleties of human characteristics.

Fans of the webcomic were anxiously awaiting the arrival of adults animated series ever since Apple TV announced the announcement of the impending program.

Apple TV has formally announced a release date for the adaptation of Strange Planet, two years after the first announcement.

The series, which is set in a magical terrain, delves into a faraway universe that has parallels to our own in a “hilarious and perceptive” way.

It presents a colorful universe populated by blue creatures that are fascinated by the strange customs and rituals that people engage in on a daily basis.

Strange Planet Season 1 Release Date

There will be 10 episodes of the much awaited adult animated series. Every Wednesday until September 27, 2023, at 12 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), new episodes will be posted on the website. The main subtitle of the series is “Existence is absurd.”

Strange Planet Season 1 Cast

Along with Nathan Pyle, the creator of the webcomic series, Harmon has already been a co-creator as well as co-executive producer.

Some of the performers and actresses from Harmon’s Netflix series Community, which made its premiere last year, may be hired.

The following programs could have well-suited actors like Joel McHale, Donald Glover, as well as Gillian Jacobs.

McHale portrayed Jeff Winger, a sadist with characteristics of a traditional serial murderer who changes.

Strange Planet Season 1 Trailer

Strange Planet Season 1 Plot

This suggests that the animated series may adapt a few stand-alone comics of the “Strange Planet” series and produce 10 standalone episodes that will be collected into a kind of anthology.

Another option is that writers will create a more conventional adaptation using a core cast of characters, adapting certain passages from Pyle’s comics to match the show’s plot.

Whatever the case, Pyle’s work on “Strange Planet” has given the season one writers of Strange Planet ample fodder.

In the 2019-released “Strange Planet” comics series, viewers are introduced to a group alien blue aliens that reside on Earth and want to assimilate into human society. These aliens are remarkably pure and lack names, gender, or age.

Because of this, when they talk about engaging in human hobbies or behaviors like getting a tan or the thrill of kissing someone, their description of how they perceive such experiences is presented in a manner that highlights how deliciously peculiar people can be.

Strange Planet, a webcomic by Nathan W. Pyle, was a social media hit due to its amusing, timely, and comforting short stories and messages.

The new series will also be situated in a visually attractive world of purples and cotton candy pinks, much like the webcomic and graphic book.

The adorable Blue animals will take viewers on exciting day excursions where they will learn about various cultures.

A fascinating and humorously interwoven glimpse into a distant world like our own will also be given to the viewers by the adult animated series.

Nathan W. Pyle and Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon, who has worked on programs including Rick and Morty and Community, co-created the sitcom Strange Planet.

A group of adorable blue alien creatures that live on a far-off planet in this animated series imitate human behavior within a wonderfully realistic way.