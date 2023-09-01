Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Recently, the first season of the Korean survival variety program Queendom Puzzle was released. As soon as the first episode aired, viewers began to anticipate the remainder of the series.

Soon, the second episode in Queendom Puzzle will air. Mnet has debuted a brand-new K-pop survival program. It is a continuation of the renowned K-pop female group survival television series Queendom.

The premiere episode broadcast on June 13, 2023, and its popularity was already on the rise. They are thrilled to witness the rivalry between veteran and rookie members of various female ensembles.

Queendom Puzzle is a reality program about survival that features 28 members of renowned K-pop groups.

Each week, they will compete individually, as opposed to in groupings as in the Queendom Series. Audiences will vote by selecting seven candidates of their choosing.

The contestant with the lowest score will be removed from the competition. The top seven participants will make their debut as a female group.

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Release Date

As for this writing, that has been no official confirmation of Season 2 of Queendom Puzzle. Both the original miniseries Queendom and the follow-up Queendom 2 were immensely popular with admirers.

Queendom Puzzle, which has a solid roster, is also performing well thus far. If the show continues to broadcast high-quality acts and give fan-favorite idols more screen time, its success will probably end up in Queendom Puzzle Season 2.

According to the previous pattern adopted by Mnet, if Season 2 of Queendom Puzzle is released, we can anticipate that it will broadcast in 2024, though this has not been verified by official sources.

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Cast

Nana

Lee Soo Jin

Wooyeon

Park So Eun

Jihan

Zoa

Jang Ye Eun

Kei

Kim Bo Ra

Park Chae Rin

Ji Won

Yoon Sang Ah

Fye Sumitta Duangkaew

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Trailer

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Plot

Queendom Puzzle, also known within its native language as Kwindeom Peojeul, is a South Korean music endurance reality program.

This is a sequel to Queendom Season 2 and, in essence, a 2023 spin-off of Mnet’s popular South Korean reality program Queendom.

With the assistance of TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms, numerous K-pop groups are gaining a great deal of popularity. Despite this, everyone has a favored ensemble and preferred members of that group.

Taeyeon, a fan-favorite member of the girl group Girls’ Generation, serves as the show’s effervescent presenter, bringing together new generation celebrities and allowing them to flourish like never before.

This extraordinary roster of artists is going to compete towards one another individually instead of as a group for the chance to join an entirely fresh group and achieve greater success and recognition.

This event contains competitors from Lovelyz, WOO!AH!, Weki Meki, H1-KEY, Triple S, Lightsum, Purple Kiss, AOA, and WJSN, among others.

The contestants will be evaluated according to their outcomes, and the winner will receive various advantages.

The reality drama series has a South Korean musical survivor reality program that chronicles individuals who aspire to become idols of the next generation.

Taeyeon, an among the most renowned and beloved members of girls’ generation, hosts this program.

In the series, we get up close and personal with competitors from well-known groups who are extraordinarily trained in music and dancing.

The plot revolves around the characters and how they confront and surmount various obstacles. In the next season, the same team will likely advance alongside new competitors.

At the time for writing, we have no new information regarding the issue, however we are monitoring it closely.

Each female group gave three preliminary shows and one live return performance. They were to create revival singles, as well as the audience was to vote live following their performances.

The Comeback Singles came out on October 25, 2019, approximately one week prior to the finale.

The victor was determined by accumulating points from all three preliminary performances. Mamamoo won the first season, followed by Oh My Girl in second place.

Mamamoo was given the opportunity to perform a revival concert with their new songs alongside other popular songs in any order they desired.

The initial season lasted ten weeks, beginning in August and concluding in late October.