Start-Up Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Information

The web series ‘Start-Up’ stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Kang Han-na and is situated in the heart of Korea’s silicon valley. A woman who idolizes Steve Jobs has her heart broken by her first love and is caught in a love triangle with another man who claims to be her first love. Netflix airs episodes of this hit show. Everyone is currently anticipating the Start Up Season 2 premiere date.

Suzy is Seo Dal Mi in the play. She’s brilliant and busy, and she needs to win at her own game. Through letters, a guy from her past encouraged her and helped her get through tough times. Upon finally meeting him as an adult, she is overjoyed; nevertheless, the man she encounters was not the one who wrote the letters. The online series is 16 episodes long and is competing for the title of best ‘K’ series in 2020.

Start-Up Season 2 Renewal Status

These days, South Korean dramas are hugely popular all over the world. This is due to the widespread viewing of Korean dramas by people all around the world during the pandemic. Start-Up is one example of a show that became quite popular during this period. The critical and viewer reception for the first season of the K-drama was overwhelmingly positive.

After being added to Netflix’s repertoire, the show’s popularity skyrocketed. However, Kdramas typically only air for one season and sequels are extremely uncommon. Some shows, such as Hospital Playlist, Kingdom, and Love Alarm, have more than one season. The first season of the K-drama also finished on a satisfying note and didn’t leave any loose ends for the upcoming second season of Start-Up K-drama. As a result, there is little hope for the show’s faithful to see it revived.

Start-Up Season 2 Release Date

There is currently no information about when Season 2 of Start Up will be made accessible. The first season of Start-Up was a hit with viewers, who were captivated by the show’s central duo. They are now very interested in hearing when Season 2 of Start-Up will premiere. However, there has been no confirmation of the show’s renewal as of yet. No information on when Season 2 of Start-Up will premiere will be released until the show’s renewal has been officially announced. We promise to keep you updated on the show’s development.

Start-Up Storyline

Start-Up’s first season combines romantic elements with comedic ones. The plot follows a group of people in Seoul as they launch a new company and try to make a name for themselves in the business world.

We will talk about how Samsan Tech came to be owned by two people: Seo Dal-mi, a young girl who wants to build her own firm and grow it into a major MNC, and Nam Do-san, a kid who was the pride of his family and an exceptional genuine. After the failure of his business causes him to become a disgrace to his family, Nam Do-san meets Seo Dal-mi, who mistakes him for her first love. Nam Do-san tries to show her that she’s wrong later.

Start-Up Cast and characters

Bae Suzy as Seo Dal-mi: She dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs. She was born to a humble family and lives with her grandmother.

Heo Jung-eun as young Seo Dal-mi

Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san: Do-san is the founder of Samsan Tech. He was once the pride of his family as a math genius, but he is now shy and cannot even look people in the eye.

Kim Kang-hoon as young Nam Do-san

Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong: A team leader at SH Venture Capital, his astonishing investment skills and sharp tongue earn him the nickname, “the Gordon Ramsay of investments.”

Nam Da-reum as young Han Ji-pyeong

Kang Han-na as Won In-jae/Seo In-jae: Won In-jae is Seo Dal-mi’s older sister. She has everything society respects: a strong educational background, a beautiful appearance, and money.

Lee Re as young Won In-jae

Kim Hae-sook as Choi Won-deok: Seo Chung-myung’s mother, and Seo Dal-mi and Won In-jae’s grandmother.

Song Seon-mi as Cha Ah-hyun: Seo Dal-mi and Won In-jae’s mother.

Um Hyo-sup as Won Doo-jung: Won In-jae’s stepfather and the Chairman of The Morning group.

Moon Dong-hyeok as Won Sang-soo: Won Don-Jung’s son, Won In-jae’s stepbrother.

Yoo Su-bin as Lee Chul-san: A friend of Do-san since they were in university

Kim Do-wan as Kim Yong-san: A friend of Do-san since they were at university

Stephanie Lee as Jeong Sa-ha

Kim Hee-jung as Park Geum-jung

Kim Won-hae as Nam Sung-hwan

Jang Se-hyun as Nam Chun-ho

Seo Yi-sook as Yoon Seon-hak

Kim Min-seok as Park Dong-cheon

Kang Yoo-seok as Shin Hyeon

Joo Bo-Young as Shin Jeong

Kim Ji-in as Seo-hyun

Start-Up Season 2 Plot

The future is full of unknowns, and it’s possible that ‘Start Up’ will return for a second season in the years to come. You can count on the return of the legendary “Sandbox” if a second season is greenlit. It will be populated by ambitious young people with big plans for making the globe a better place. Han Ji Pyung will likely return to her role as an angel investor and mentor. It’s unlikely that Seo Dal Mi or Nam Do San will appear in any of our future episodes, but we could be assigned to work with one of them as a mentor in the Sandbox.

Fans, on the other hand, are eager to learn what is in store for Cheong Myeong Tech. Concurrently with the nuptials of Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do San. Consider renewing ‘Start Up’ for a second season so we can find out what happened at the shareholder meeting and how the company and the lovers are faring. In addition to the conclusion that Han Ji Pyung has yet to experience.

Start-Up Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no development on the second season of Start Up, hence there is no trailer available. We expect the first trailer for Season 2 of Start Up to arrive as soon as the renewal news is official.

Start-Up Season 1 Rating

Start-Up is a great show that you shouldn’t hesitate to watch because of all the praise it has gotten. Despite numerous rating services giving Start-Up Season 2 good marks, the show’s fans have praised the storyline. On the other hand, it gets an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb and an 8.1/10 rating on MyDramalist and is recommended by about 92% of Google users.

Where to watch Start-Up Season 2?

If a second season of Start Up is renewed at all, Netflix would be the streaming platform of choice. The first season is available in its entirety on the website Netflix.