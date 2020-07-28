Stargirl, DC Universe reveals the plot of the season finale

Share it:

DC Universe and The CW have released the official synopsis of 'Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two ', final episode of the first season of Supergirl whose overseas debut is set for August 10th.

The two final episodes of the season are named after Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E., a comic series written by Geoff Johns and illustrated by Lee Moder published by DC between summer 1999 and late 2020.

This is the official synopsis: "PROJECT NEW AMERICA – While the Injustice Society of America is one step away from fulfilling its mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face Icicle and the ISA villains." Episode 1×13 is directed by Greg Beeman and written by Geoff Johns, creator of the series and co-showrunner together with Melissa Carter.

Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker are also back in the cast.

Stargirl, we remember, has been renewed for a second season which will be aired exclusively on The CW channels. Meanwhile, the programming of season 1 it also continues on DC Universe: Episode 11, titled 'Shining Knight', will debut on American TV tonight. Here you can find the synopsis of Shining Knight.

