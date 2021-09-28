Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Download:

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be soon in Theatres on December 20, 2019.

Yeah, you have read it correctly. The Star Wars IX will be released on 20 December 2019. This Movie is one of the most awaited Sci-Fi Fantasy Movie in the history of cinemas.

After “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was premiered back in 2017, Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode of Star Wars. Star Wars has a Tremendous Amount of Fans Worldwide. Growing Fans and Supporters all over the world, have started to book the tickets in cinemas.

Check out the new @StarWars: #TheRiseofSkywalker collectible covers from the latest issue of @EmpireMagazine. Read more at https://t.co/3tLuvDHFBd See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/6xUMJMd4bu — Star Wars (@starwars) September 27, 2019

Many Theatres are not allowing fans to book for the movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. Why? Because They want the Hype among the Viewers to be at Peak Level. They want a huge amount of customers to book this show. So As the Release Dates will come near, All The Theatres will allow the Fans to book this Show.

After The Last Jedi, it is still difficult to predict the story in Upcoming Movie. The movie is well directed by Rian Johnson. Fans suggested that the story will pick up from where it left in episode 8, But we can not tell that for sure.

To know that you have to watch this movie in Theatres. Here, you will find the answer to questions among all the fans and the things that you should know about “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

When Will “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Release in Theatres?

The Movie will be releasing in theatres on 20 December 2019. The movie is releasing on this date due to its Ongoing Tradition to release on Christmas.

First, the film is releasing in summer 2019, But it didn’t due to some lacking issues and Behind the scenes schedule. After The Last Jedi, It will be almost 2 years gap when episode IX will release.

Disney has confirmed that The Title “The Rise of SKywalker” is given due to an unsolved Mystery. You will know it when you will watch this movie.

Star Cast of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

The Regular Cast will return in Episode IX. They are:

Daisy Ridley as”Rey”

Adam Driver as “Kylo Ren”

John Boyega “Finn” Oscar Isaac

Mark Hamill as “Luke Skywalker”

Carrie Fisher as “Princess Lela”

Oscar Issac as “Poe Dameron”

Many More actors will be there in star cast like “Ian McDiarmid, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, and Richard E. Grant.

