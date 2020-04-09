Entertainment

Star Wars, So Is the King's Dark Side Lightsaber

April 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
When a movie of Star wars, its universe takes a great canonical step forward but, among official titles, the galaxy does not stop expanding.

Before, this happened thanks to different novels, guides, games or parallel comics that seemed to take advantage of the pull of great titles but, after the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(J.J. Abrams, 2019), the need for the continuity department of Lucasfilm filling in certain gaps has become almost an obsession.

Luckily, this sick obsession with franchise details also occurs during the production processes of movies, and, for show, nothing like a chat with Madlyn Burkert packed with material used in the film including the beautiful lightsaber from Leia and, of course, the version of the weapon of King that we can see in his dark vision about its facet corresponding to the dark side.

"Early designs imagined that the dark side's saber was created from the King's staff, but it was decided that the weapon would have been too much in line with the light side version of his character.Burkert notes. "It has a lot of red details, we often associate that color with the dark side, with the Empire or the First Order"

The saber, as we see, can perform the movement seen in the film, turning a double medium handle into a single long object that, in effect, resembles the weapon wielded by the longed for Darth maul.

Rey shows his dark side in Star Wars

Disney

