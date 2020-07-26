Star Wars Kenobi, that's when the filming of the series could begin

Share it:

The Coronavirus emergency has practically blown up the plans for film and television studios for the rest of 2020, but it would seem that Lucasfilm already has in mind when it will be possible to start shooting the tv series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Almost a year has passed since the official announcement of a TV series on Obi-Wan starring Ewan McGregor, and fans can't wait to find the actor in the role.

But if the enthusiasm of the future viewers, the cast and the crew of the show could not be greater, 2020 seemed to be of another opinion. So, since August of this year, land filming of the show has been postponed to a later date, although now there are those who claim to know when they can leave.

Corridor voices (in this case from Illuminerdi) would like the iKenobi production start scheduled for March 2021 in that of Los Angeles.

"Our sources have revealed that the production of the Obi-Wan series will begin in March 2021 in Los Angeles. Rumors would indicate that, due to COVID-19, many studios will prefer indoor sets in the near future"you read on the site"And it would seem that Lucasfilm is planning to shoot new series in the States as done with The Mandalorian. And it is assumed that The Volume, the virtual environment also used to shoot The Mandalorian, will also play a key role in the Kenobi series".

The latter aspect, in fact, had been anticipated in part already by Ewan McGregor, who praised the technology used for the Jon Favreau series.

We do not know if these rumors can be true, but for now we can only wait and hope for the best.