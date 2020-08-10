Star Wars, Diego Luna talks about the impact of the Coronavirus on the Cassian Andor series

Share it:

While post-production on The Mandalorian 2 went smoothly despite the pandemic, it wasn't as fortunate as Star Wars series focused on Cassian Andor, which was due to start shooting within the year.

At the moment it is not clear whether the production will start work already in the next few months, but judging by the words of Diego Luna, returning as the rebel spy after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, some time will pass before the opening of the set.

"Filming around the world is restarting, so we'll slowly get back to work too, but there's no rush." Luna explained in fact during a recent interview with the Guardian. "Personally, the pandemic has made me realize that there are priorities. We need to be cautious, and we need to be wise in the world we start out in. And how is the most important thing, because if we go back to the situation we were before we will have wasted this great opportunity to rethinking and reinventing many of the things we believed were crucial and essential, which clearly are not. "

Set 5 years prior to the events of Rogue One, the series will also star Alan Tudyk and Genevieve O’Reilly respectively as K-2SO and Mon Mothma. They will be joined by Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. We also remind you that the release date on Disney + has not yet been revealed.