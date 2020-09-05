Star Wars, a touching detail appears on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life

Share it:

While fans are looking forward to the series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, which could take place in two different periods, the Star Wars franchise continues to reveal previously unnoticed details to the public. Even more than forty years later, therefore, you can discover something new about the films of the saga.

In recent days, for example, a user Twitter he underlined a detail about Obi-Wan Kenobi who, although under everyone’s eyes, perhaps did not get the attention he deserved. As we know, in Episode IV the Jedi dies at the hands of his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader.

“Have you ever noticed” scrive in un tweet @lite_thespark, “that the last thing he sees Is Obi-Wan Luke and Leia, finally reunited after 19 years? “

In the 1978 film, Kenobi is played by sir Alec Guinness, while in the prequel trilogy, and in the new series that we will see on Disney +, from Ewan McGregor. The perfect closing of the circle, which moves and softens the most sentimental fans of the Far distant galaxy, is that the latter, in the role of the younger version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, was also present at the time of birth of the two brothers, as we see in Revenge of the Sith.

The comments were not long in coming. “I have to admit, I’ve been a fan since I saw the first movie in ’78” writes a most faithful of Star Wars. “But this is something that never occurred to me […] now I can’t help but think about it. Thank you.”

Another user echoed it, adding: “Many complain about the prequels, but heck, they really help reveal details in the original trilogy that you would never have thought of until after seeing them, especially this scene. “

