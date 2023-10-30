Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Star Trek is one of the most popular franchises ever, and its many offshoots have attracted millions of fans. Star Trek is unrivaled in many ways, from the fan-uniting Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to the gorgeously animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. However, not everything went well; despite a mostly good critical reaction, Paramount+ canceled the family-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy only a few months before the second season was to premiere.

All seemed lost until Netflix stepped in, purchased the rights to the program, and gave Star Trek’s first ever 3D computer animated series a home after a long-running #Save StarTrekProdigy social media campaign. To that end, and to give fans something to look forward to while they wait, here is all we know about Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 has yet to get a release date. After being renewed for a second season in 2021, development on it has already begun. The estimated release date is 2024. Later this year, the first season will be made accessible to view on Netflix. More details will be provided as soon as they become available to us.

Star Trek: Prodigy Story

After the USS Voyager departed to Earth at the conclusion of Star Trek: Voyager, a group of teenage aliens exploring the Tars Lamora penal colony in 2383 discovered an abandoned Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar. They’ll require proficiency in working together as they pilot the ship out of the Delta Quadrant and into the Alpha Quadrant. [3][4]In season two, they become warrant officers under Admiral Kathryn Janeway on the USS Voyager-A in search of the Protostar’s original crew.

Star Trek: Prodigy Cast

Brett Gray as Dal R’El

Ella Purnell as Gwyndala

Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

Angus Imrie as Zero

Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

Jimmi Simpson as Drednok

John Noble as the Diviner

Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway

Bonnie Gordon as the Protostar’s computer

Robert Beltran as Chakotay

Jameela Jamil as the Vindicator

Jason Alexander as Noum

Daveed Diggs as Tysess

Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona

Ronny Cox as Edward Jellico

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Ending

The major plot of the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy, in which the Vau’Nakat attempted to wipe out Starfleet and avoid First Contact with Solum, was concluded in the season finale. Asencia (Jameela Jamil) and Drednok (Jimmi Simpson) escaped after Asencia used the Living Construct to murder Gwyn’s father, the Diviner (John Noble).

The youthful crew of the protostar knew that the only way to halt the signal was to destabilize its proto-core and kill their spacecraft when they understood that Starfleet would merely send more ships until the whole fleet was contaminated by the Living Construct. Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) decided to remain behind to make sure the protostar goes into warp before it explodes and destroys the solar system.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Plot

As soon as our favorite band of outcasts from around the galaxy seized command of the USS Protostar, we knew we were in for a high-octane adventure full of unexpected turns. Season 1’s conclusion left many viewers with a lingering mystery, but Season 2 is here to answer their prayers.

Season 2 seems like it will focus mostly on investigating the wormhole left behind when the protostar blew itself up. Considering that Gwyn went through the wormhole on her way out of Solum at the end of Season 1, it’s possible that she won’t be completely done with the show just yet.

On top of that, Star Trek: Prodigy will include Admiral Janeway’s quest to rescue Captain Chakotay from an alternative reality, which could provide some interesting time travel ideas. Season 2 seems to be far larger in scope and idea than Season 1, but fans of Star Trek have always been able to handle complex scientific speculations.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Prodigy season two has not yet had a trailer produced, and its availability is presently unknown. The series isn’t expected to premiere until 2024, so we may have to wait a while to get a sneak peek. If you haven’t watched it yet, Season 1 is available on Paramount.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Crew

Aaron Waltke, Aaron Baiers, Kevin Hageman, and Dan Hageman serve as executive producers, while Alex Kurtzman, Julie Benson, and Shawn Benson serve as producers, and Nami Melumad serves as composer for Season 2. Writers Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Julie Benson, and Shawna Benson, and director Sung Shin (who was responsible for nine episodes in Season 1) are all expected to return. The crew of Star Trek: Prodigy is essential to the show’s success, much as they were to the USS Protostar.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Episodes

Season 1’s effort to divide itself into two parts, with 10 episodes running at the start and another 10 airing at the end, was a success, so it seems that Season 2 could possibly follow suit. The possible number of episodes in the second season will be 20.

Where to watch Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2?

You’ll need a Netflix account if you want to watch Star Trek: Prodigy season 2, since the program will only be streamed there.

Star Trek: Prodigy Age Rating

The TV-Y7 rating indicates that young viewers 7 and above may enjoy Star Trek: Prodigy. It might be better suited to kids who are old enough to tell the difference between fantasy and reality.