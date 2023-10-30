Black Cake: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Black Cake is recommended for anyone looking for a novel murder mystery with elements of family drama and cultural allusions from across the world. Based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s book of the same name, the show tells the tale of Eleanor Bennett, a mother who leaves her two daughters more than just an inheritance.

Her death is behind a trail of questions for her long-lost siblings to solve, including the tumultuous account of her flight from her own country and abusive spouse. They thought she killed her spouse. Is the truth about their mother’s past the key that unlocks the door to reconciliation between the siblings? The release date and main actors of the upcoming film Black Cake are listed below.

Black Cake Release Date

On November 1, 2023, the first season of Black Cake will be made available to view on Hulu. On November 1, the initial three episodes will be released. published, and going forward, one episode will be released each week. Now is the moment for viewers to stream it.

Black Cake Cast

Warren, a star on Broadway, will play Eleanor Bennet’s daughter Benny Bennet in Black Cake. Benny, an artist and empath at heart, became apart from her family for unknown reasons. However, now that Eleanor is no longer there to shield her, Benny must face the music and make peace with the ghosts of her past. Thomas Bennett is her brother Byron’s name. Byron is a brilliant oceanographer, but his relationship with his sister is strained at best.

Everything will change now that Byron must carry out his mother’s last desire. In Black Cake, up-and-coming actress Mia Isaac stars as Covey, a mixed teenager growing up in late 1960s Jamaica. Covey, a gifted swimmer, is at a crossroads with her loved ones and her aspirations. She has no idea that the choice she makes today will affect her future children and grandchildren.

The remainder of the ensemble consists of Ahmed Elhaj as Covey’s smitten crush, Gibbs Grant, Lashay Anderson as Covey’s childhood closest friend and fellow swimmer in Jamaica, Bunny Pringle, and Chipo Chung as Eleanor. In addition to Rupert Evans and Cara Horgan, Rebecca Calder, and Anthony J. Abraham all make cameos in Black Cake.

Black Cake Plot

The official plot summary for Black Cake reads as follows:

Black Cake, from director Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplans’ Kapital Entertainment, is “a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a varied cast of people and a worldwide location, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Charmaine Wilkerson. Aside from Southern California, the narrative is also set in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England, and the United Kingdom. Cerar penned the adaption and is now serving as the show’s showrunner.

In the late 1960s, Covey, a fugitive bride on the run for her husband’s murder, vanishes into the waves off the coast of Jamaica. Fifty years afterward in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett ends her fight with illness, leaving behind a flash drive containing untold tales of her trip from the Caribbean to America for her two estranged children, Byron and Benny. Eleanor’s narration of these events shakes her kids’ foundational beliefs about their family’s past.

Black Cake Trailer

Hulu published the first trailer for their upcoming family drama Black Cake on October 2, 2023, and it shows just how tense things are going to become. In the opening scene, Benny Bennett (Adrienne Warren) and Byron Bennett (Ashley Thomas), Eleanor’s estranged children, gather in an office to listen to the reading of their mother’s will.

It’s clear that the two share a strained relationship and don’t agree on anything despite being brothers. None of Eleanor’s children were prepared to hear that she was leaving them a single flash drive with their mother’s darkest secret: “Eleanor is not my real name.” The remainder of the clip reveals Eleanor’s secret life, which spans decades and many countries.

Black Cake: Is it based on a book?

Most adaptations are based on books that have already been widely read and praised. For this reason, their stories tend to be more focused, with credible story twists and distinct characters. Originally published in the United States, Black Cake is the first book by journalist and novelist Charmaine Wilkerson. Since it was a New York Times bestseller, you know the story is well-crafted and will hold your attention.

Black Cake Crew

In addition to Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Kapital Entertainment, Black Cake’s showrunner and executive producer is Marissa Jo Cerar. Cerar has previously collaborated with Hulu. She is also the showrunner of The Handmaid’s Tale, a television version of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book that won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Black Cake’s directors include Zetna Fuentes and Andrew Dosunmu, both of whom received nominations for Best Director—Television at the 2022 Imgen Awards for their work on This Is Us.

Black Cake: How to Watch It

Hulu is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the web series Black Cake. Viewing the shows requires a membership to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle, or just Hulu.