Star Trek Discovery 3, the new season is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

With 27 reviews published overseas and two episodes already active, the third season of the very popular Star Trek: Discovery of CBS All Access (in Italy on Netflix) has earned the important fresh certificate of Rotten Tomatoes with one score review del 93%, very high critical total.

It is also the highest score so far for one of Discovery’s seasons, considering that the first reached 82% while the second scene at 81%. In short, the reception was warm and generally positive, even if we will have to wait for other complete reviews to understand how it will position itself in the qualitative scale of the series.

In the new episodes we will film the adventures of the USS Discovery crew made up of a brilliant team of actors: among them Sonequa Martin-Green (Comandante Michael Burnham); Doug Jones (Commander Saru); Anthony Rapp (Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets); Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly); Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) e David Ajala (Cleveland “Booker” Booker).

The airing of the third season comes after a long period of uncertainty due to COVID: lo showrunner Alex Kurtzman had previously revealed that, although filming ended 10 days before the lockdown began, post-production and VFXs had put the technicians in serious difficulty, forced to work each in their own home.

To reveal some of the challenges of Star Trek: Discovery was the actor Anthony Rapp, while to learn more about the future of the series, pass by the last comments of Kurtzman on Star Trek: Discovery 4.