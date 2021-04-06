I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home will conclude in June with Volume 5

I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home has just received an anime adaptation available on Crunchyroll, and apparently it will finish even before the thirteenth and final episode airs. Kadokawa, the publishing house that publishes the series in Japan, has indeed confirmed that the fifth volume of the light novel will be the last.

For those unfamiliar with the series, remember that I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home, also known as Higehiro in the east, is a series of 2017 light novels serialized monthly in Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace. The fourth volume was released in Japan on December 26, 2020, and the fifth will complete the story. The manga adaptation has transposed two and a half volumes of the light novel into 27 chapters, so it should end within two to three years with the publication of Volume 11.

In Italy the work is still unpublished, but Crunchyroll distributes the episodes of the anime adaptation every Monday afternoon. The synopsis reads as follows: “”Yoshida, a 26-year-old employee, returns home drunk after being dumped by the girl he loved. On the way back he sees a high schooler sitting on the ground, Sayu Ogiwara, willing to give her his body in exchange for a place to sleep. The boy allows her to stay with him, and the next day the two strike an agreement: Saya can stay as long as she wants, but in exchange she will have to take care of the house, cleaning and cooking. Thus begins the strange story of coexistence between a runaway student and an aspiring businessman“.

For other romcoms, we remind you that in a few days Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san will also debut, one of the most anticipated spring anime ever.