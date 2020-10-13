Star Comics: unveiled three new releases for the month of February

The new year will get off to a great start thanks to the return of some old acquaintances. Star Comics editions has in fact announced three new incredible releases that will be published during the month of February 2021.

Through an official press release published on its Facebook page, Edizioni Star Comics presented ben three new titles which will join the line-up at the beginning of the year. After unveiling the incredible new project by Licia Troisi and Star Comics, with this new announcement the Italian publishing house will meet the needs of old and new readers.

The first volume unveiled is a special publication designed to honor all fans of one of the most appreciated works of the last years. My Hero Academia Official Character Book 2 – Ultra Analysis is the second official guide dedicated to the homonymous series created by the master Kohei Horikoshi. The volume, of nearly 300 pages, will present extra content, artwork and curiosities about all the characters of the manga. Additionally, the character book will feature an introduction to the plot and the author’s comments posted on Twitter. This volume is absolutely unmissable for all fans of the saga, also given the presence of an unprecedented dialogue between Horikoshi and Tite Kubo.

In February 2021 will also arrive Ransie the Witch – The Situations by Shun Makabe, a re-edition of the spin-off published in 2014. This new arrival will complete the group of extra volumes taken from the hilarious series. The comic collects eight self-conclusive episodesie will follow the story of Shun, the male protagonist who stole Ransie’s heart.

Last, but not least, will be the arrival of a box containing You Are in the Blue Summer and The Blue Summer and You. From February, the overwhelming love story between Chiharu and Wataru can be read in one breath, thanks to this precious exclusive box that will enrich your collection.