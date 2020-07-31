SRO E-SPORT GT SERIES – The Grand Finale will be held in Suzuka on 2 August

Share it:

Assetto Corsa Competizione is in the center of the scene this weekend. On the evening of Sunday 2 August in fact, the best drivers of the PRO – SILVER – AM championships of the SRO E-Sport GT Series 2020, will go down to the Suzuka virtual track to participate in the Grand Finale.

The sensational event at its end will bring down the curtain on the competition, organized by SRO Motorsport Group in collaboration with Kunos Simulations is AK Informatica, which involved several world-renowned real drivers and the best international sim racers.

There are 33 participants who will fight to win the title of absolute champion. Among them, in the PRO category (which only include real pilots), the names of David Perel, Ferrari driver of the Rinaldi Racing team, Andy Soucek aboard his Bentley Continental GT3 of the K-Pax Racing team and finally the very fast Frenchman Romain Monti, Bentley driver of the Bullitt Racing team.

In the category SILVER is AM space instead for talents from the sim racing world. The Spanish Jesus Sicily, already champion of the SILVER Series, will certainly try to conquer the title aboard his Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3 but, at the same time, he will have to defend himself from the fierce adversaries including: Patrick Selva is Arthur Kammerer (McLaren), Kamil Franczak (Lamborghini) Andrea Capoccia (Audi) and David Tonizza (Ferrari).

As for the category AM Samir Ibraimi is Michele Nerbi, both on board the Porsche 911 II GT3 R, will try to demonstrate their speed and strategic qualities to bring the car of the Stuttgart company to the top step of the podium.

The new format of the race, which provides well 120 minutes of competition and a mandatory pit stop, will allow participants to develop different strategies based on the potential of their car and their driving style, giving the audience a show whose outcome is far from obvious.

Finally, special trophies will go to the top three of the Grand Finale. The appointment with the streaming of the Grand Final of the SRO E-Sport GT Series 2020 is set for Sunday, August 2 starting from 21:00 on the official website of the GT World Challenge powered by AWS, on the Youtube channel GTWorld, on the Twitch channel of SRO Motorsport and finally on the Facebook page SRO E-Sport GT Series.