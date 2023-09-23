Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The upcoming drama series Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars, Season 1 is currently in production.

The initiative was prompted by SPIN editor-in-chief Bob Guccione Jr.’s celebrated list of the “100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Thing Became A Thing”

It presents an exhaustive list about the top 100 musicians who, within his opinion, best exemplify what it means to be a genuine rock hero. I’m not saying we conducted a scientific study.

In fact, technically speaking, we did not do the “we.” I assembled the roster. I ranked everyone and wrote the entries alongside a number of outstanding SPIN contributors and the editor, Daniel Kohn. This is therefore as arbitrary as it gets!

However, there is context, and I would argue that a great deal for thought went into the planning and execution in this. We say what we truly believe, regardless of whether it is “safe” or politically accurate.

The term “rock star” was first used in 1960; prior to that and for some time afterward, the most prominent musicians of this new, rapidly evolving genre of music were known as pop stars.

During the mid-1960s, rock ‘n’ roll dominated the mainstream charts, the Sinatras and Miles Davises faded into the background, and the generational gap between the Baby Boomers and the parents became permanent.

This is therefore a list of rock icons, not necessarily the greatest musicians or most influential songwriters.

Perhaps by definition, a star is indefinable. They simply are. They are luminous. Even when, in certain instances, they did not wish to be.

Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars Season 1 Release Date

Season 1 of Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars will premiere on October 2, 2023. The series was in development at the start of 2022. Consequently, it could be released in late 2023 and early 2024.

The producers have remained silent about the series’ premise and release date. Overall, supporters are expected to be patient as the official date is likely to be announced in the latest information very soon. In addition, we will update the announcement section once the data is available to the public.

Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars Season 1 Cast

Season 1 of Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars will feature Jimmy Page, Eminem, Syd Barrett, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Gwen Stefani, Grace Slick, and the mysterious David Thomas from Pere Ubu.

The program will also feature segments in which rock luminaries such as Stewart Copeland, Steve Vai, and Kenny Aronoff analyze their contemporaries.

Other contributors to the series included actor Joel McHale, Dee Snider, Carnie Wilson, David Archuleta, Bruno Major, and Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü.

Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars Season 1 Trailer

Spin 100 Greatest Rock Stars Season 1 Plot

The SPIN 100 Greatest Rock Stars was a series curated by SPIN’s creator, Bob Guccione Jr., based on the magazine’s legendary “100 Greatest Rock Heroes Since That Thing Became A Thing” article.

This innovative series meticulously constructs a list for the most influential musicians who exemplify what it means being a true rock hero.

It is a star-studded affair that promises to be both respectful and irreverent toward the celebrities who have had an irrevocable influence on the rock and roll community.

The program focuses on the pioneers of the music industry, such as the legendary Elvis Presley, the enigmatic Kurt Cobain, transcendent Jimi Hendrix, and the alluring Stevie Nicks.

Jimmy Page, Eminem, Syd Barrett, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Gwen Stefani, Grace Slick, and the enigmatic David Thomas of Pere Ubu are featured in this commemoration of musical brilliance.

In addition to this illustrious cast, the series also features “Artist Spotlights” and unexpected visitors, paying tribute to contemporary musicians such as Sammy Hagar, Brian Wilson, and Angus Young.

This series promises to get a one-of-a-kind investigation of rock and roll’s ongoing impact due to the distinct perspectives of entertainment luminaries like Joel McHale, Dee Snider, Stewart Copeland, and many more.

The day Elvis died, Johnny Rotten had been interviewed by Rolling Stone, and when he was informed that the King had passed away, he exclaimed, “Good riddance to a fuckton of old garbage!” Although somewhat caustic, as music criticism it’s not too far off.

Elvis was a very mediocre musician using a very decent vocal who came along at the perfect moment to serve as the white, commercially acceptable bridge between race music and rock ‘n’ roll.

Black musicians sold their music for white children, but it required a white celebrity to transform music into an industry.

Elvis had some excellent compositions, but I can’t think of any, with the exception of “In the Ghetto,” which Nick Cave arguably did better.

And he possessed charisma, captured electricity in a bottle, and became the pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll, which was here to remain.